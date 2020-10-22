STL records strong revenue growth and elevates industry position with global deals

STL [NSE: STRTECH], an industry-leading integrator of digital networks, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended September 30, 2020. The company recorded good QoQ growth in revenues of Rs. 1,160 crore, EBITDA of Rs. 212 crore, PAT of Rs. 58 crores, and order book of Rs. 10,705 crore. These operating and financial results were backed by diversified global wins and the company’s differentiated value proposition in delivering end-to-end digital network solutions across all customer segments.

Networks continue to remain a lifeline for global economies

The current situation has rapidly accelerated the need for digital transformation globally. Digital network creators continue to invest aggressively in high capacity networks that are densely fiberised, scalable, disaggregated, virtualized, and future-ready. Networks for delivering next-gen services such as FTTH, 5G, IoT, Industry 4.0, and enhanced user experience with ubiquitous connectivity.

STL, with its industry-leading digital network capabilities, is empowering customers to modernise current networks and further build next-gen networks, enabling them to leverage technologies of the future.

Q2FY21- Gaining Growth Momentum

New diversified global wins:

STL will help build a future-ready network for Airtel to deliver a world-class customer experience through enhanced scalability, reduced latency, and improved bandwidth. The densely fiberized network, based on STL’s Opticonn and Lead 360 solutions will also form the foundation for many nextgen services.

The company has signed a few multi-year and multi-million dollar engagements to deploy Opticonn, wireless solutions, and FTTx Mantra solutions for marquee customers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, India, and the US.

Unique positioning with STL Solution Ecosystem: Increased addressable market significantly by enhancing wireless capabilities, such as Wifi6 and 5GNR, along with converged network solutions suite and ecosystem partnerships for 5G networks. One year post integrating Impact Data Solutions Limited (IDS), UK in STL has further solidified the company’s data centre solution offerings.

Stronger presence in Europe: With OFC manufacturing plant in Italy, Data Centre solutions CoE headquartered in the UK, and strategic engagements with key customers in telecom and cloud, STL is rapidly scaling in Europe. Almost 30% of the Sterlite Technologies Limited Godrej Millennium, 9, Koregoan Road, Pune 411 001, Maharashtra, India Phone: +91-20-30514000 Fax: +91-20-30514113 www.stl.tech total revenue (H1FY21) is from Europe. It is estimated to grow further with large scale network rollouts planned in the region.

Plant Operations exceed pre-COVID levels: Operational normalcy almost to a full extent across all facilities in India, Brazil, China, and Italy.

Undivided focus in developing technology: Continued investments in technologies and increased global patent portfolio to 425, for optical connectivity, network services, and virtualized access solutions.

Driving the next phase of growth by strengthening global leadership: Recently onboarded technology, business, and customer segment leaders with the addition of Dr. Krish Prabhu to its Advisory, Mihir Modi as the CFO, and key appointments for driving customer engagement in the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

New approaches garnered coveted Industry Recognition: The company’s definitive move towards end-to-end wired and wireless digital network solutions has been highly appreciated by the industry ecosystem.

Some of the coveted awards conferred on STL include:

Awarded ‘Best WIFI Infrastructure Provider’ at ET Telecom Awards 2020.

STL’s Group CEO, Dr. Anand Agarwal won the coveted ‘CEO of the Year – Solution Provider’ at ET Telecom Awards 2020.

Rajesh Gangadhar, CTO of Access Solutions, has been recognised as the Innovation Leader for Business Impact by VMWare for the innovative solutions in virtualized access solutions.

The company also bagged the IHW Health Impact Award for COVID Relief and GreenTech CSR Award in the women empowerment category.

Realisation of Vision 2023 on track:

STL has initiated the expansion of its optical fiber cables capacity from 18 million to 33 million fkm as the company’s strong customer engagement and solution offerings demonstrate positive long-term growth. The capacity expansion is expected to be complete by June 2021.

Continued growth expected in Q3 and Q4 on a QoQ basis, in accordance with the Vision 2023.

Q2FY21 Financial Highlights

Revenue: Rs. 1,160 crore

EBITDA: Rs. 212 crore

PAT: Rs. 58 crore

Order Book: Rs.10,705 crore

Exports at 47% of revenue

“Our strong performance is a testament to the value we create for our customers by delivering solutions that enable them to achieve their current and future network requirements”, said Dr. Anand Agarwal, Group CEO, STL. He added, “Digital Network creators globally continue to invest aggressively in strengthening their current network, to increase reach and quality of their networks. Our strategic investments in building deep technology expertise, integrated digital network solutions, and global talent positions us strongly to address this market demand.”

