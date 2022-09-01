Stock-up for the festive season and get up to 50% off on grocery and household essentials

Bengaluru: As we enter the festive season, indulge in celebrating with online shopping for grocery favorites with convenient delivery slots during ‘Super Value Days’ on Amazon.in till 7th September. Customers can enjoy 45% off on grocery essentials and avail of great prices and fresh offers from popular brands including Daawat, Cadbury, Tata, and Nestle among others at convenient delivery options from a single online destination.

Prime members can enjoy free delivery on a minimum order of INR 199 and flat INR 200 back on a minimum purchase of INR 1200. Customers ordering for the first time get flat INR 200 back on a minimum order value of INR 1000. In addition, customers can save an additional 10% by using SBI Credit Cards (valid between 1st – 3rd September) and ICICI Debit and Credit Cards (valid between 4th – 7th September).

Get ready to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with a wide selection of specially curated products ranging from Puja offerings, fresh flowers, festive feasts, household essentials, and much more on Amazon.in till 8th September. Click here to explore.

Build your weekly/monthly basket with products on offer by participating sellers:

Shop for groceries at your convenience:

Daawat Rozana Super Basmati Rice, 5 Kg: Daawat Rozana super is the finest basmati rice It is specially processed for daily cooking across a multitude of regular dishes and is a perfect fit for everyday consumption.

Aashirvaad Select Sharbatti Atta, 5kg: Aashirvaad Select Atta is made from the most carefully selected Sharbatti wheat grains sourced directly from the farmers of Madhya Pradesh to make sure that only the highest quality whole wheat. These rotis stay softer for a long time, retaining their moisture for longer due to the higher water absorption rate of the Atta.

Tata Sampann Unpolished Toor Dal/ Arhar Dal| 1Kg: Tata Sampann Toor dal is unpolished as it does not undergo any artificial polishing with water, oil, or leather thereby retaining its goodness and wholesomeness. The 5-step process ensures that Tata Sampann Toor dal grains are uniform and of premium quality, giving you an all-natural, authentic taste. Dive into the scrumptious taste of Tata Sampann pulses and enjoy a lovely meal!

Tata Tea Premium (1.5Kg): Enjoy your summer evenings with Tata Tea Premium. The tea leaves understand the varying taste preferences of Indians and have been crafted using a unique blend that ‘chai’ lovers across the country enjoy. Available on

Stock up your snacking essentials:

Maggi 2-Minute Special Masala Instant Noodles, Pack Of 12: Maggi tastes so much better when paired with a rainy afternoon. Enjoy this spicy goodness that is made with a blend of 20 finely ground and whole spices, and herbs, Maggi Special Masala Instant Noodles have been roasted to perfection, providing a distinct aroma and color to your classic noodles to take your favorite Masala taste experience to the next level.

Kellogg’s Corn Flakes Original, High in Iron, High in B Group Vitamins, Breakfast Cereals|1.2 Kg: Begin your day with Kellogg’s Corn Flakes Original. Breakfast that is nourishing, tasty & quick to make! Made from natural corn and is enriched with 8 essential vitamins and iron, providing a balanced combination of nourishment and taste.

Kwality Wall’s Cadbury Crackle Tub, 700ml – Grab Kwality Wall’s Cadbury Crackle Tub Tub, full of unique crunchy & chocolatey little crumbs and indulge in a gratifying and guilty dessert experience.

Stock household essentials at great prices:

Dettol Antiseptic Liquid for First Aid, 1000ml: Choose Dettol Antiseptic Liquid for you and your family against infection from cuts and scratches, disinfect toys, and sanitize baby wear leaving everything clean and fresh. The enhanced formulation is suited to all skin types and helps you retain a smooth and clear skin free of germs.

Surf Excel Matic Front Load Liquid Detergent 2 L Refill: Get the best solution for your everyday clothes with Surf Excel Matic Front Load Liquid Detergent that is an all-purpose laundry detergent with a powerful cleaning technology that penetrates stains faster and removes tough stains in machines itself.

· Gillette Classic Sensitive Shave Foam: Gillette’s lightly fragranced Sensitive Shave Foam’s lather spreads easily and rinses clean. It comes with a comfort glide formula — including glycerin for hydration and special lubricants for enhanced razor glide.

