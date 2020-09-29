Stonehill International School organizes a Virtual Fund Raiser Founder’s Day Run

Stonehill International School in association with Raaidant Sports organized a virtual Founder’s Day run on Sunday, September 27th 2020. The event witnessed participation from over 400 individuals across Karnataka and the rest of the world.

The virtual run included different categories: half marathon, 10K and 5K Run. Individuals and Corporates came together in this non-competitive event and enjoyed the experience with their family, friends, colleagues and celebrated the day. Some of the participating companies were Wells Fargo, Intel and DB Engineering & Consulting GmbH. The virtual race allowed runners to choose their own course and clock in their time throughout the day, after completing the distance. Post the Run, participants were expected to take a photograph or a selfie and share their run timing as proof. All participants receive a finisher medal through the mail.

Mr. Brian Brumsickle, Head of Stonehill International School said, “At Stonehill, we encourage our students to lead a balanced and healthy lifestyle and this year, despite the restrictions, we were delighted to organize the Stonehill Founder’s Day Virtual Run. It was an excellent opportunity for the community to participate in this wonderful event in a safe manner.”

The proceeds from the registration fees from the Stonehill International School will be donated to the Morning Star Ashram, a home for underprivileged children with physical and mental illnesses.

Stonehill International School was founded in September 2008 by Mr. Jitu Virwani, Chairman & Managing Director, Embassy Group. The Founder’s Day Run takes place every year in September, starting and finishing at the school campus. This year, it went virtual due to the pandemic. The Stonehill Founder’s Day Virtual Run aimed to provide an event like experience in the absence of on-ground events. It was planned to facilitate and encourage people to stay active and keep up with their fitness goals.