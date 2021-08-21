StoreKing aims to impact rural families through its Smart Store in Kolar

StoreKing, a Bengaluru-based start-up announced the launch of their second StoreKing Smart Store in Kolar, Karnataka. This Smart Store will deliver to customers a wide array of National and Regional brands as a one-stop-shop to cater to the rural customers’ daily needs with competitive prices. The new Smart Store will give customers the experience of new age super market shopping hitherto largely seen in metros. The swank and spacious format will also come with attractive value for money offerings.

The platform will offer products from diverse brands such as Hindustan Unilever Limited, Dabur, Wipro, Marico, Dettol, Bikaji, Godrej, Prestige etc., further providing in-depth selection of brands. Additionally, this Smart Store is a one-stop-shop for all customers’ Digital needs such as recharges, bill payments, insurance premium, loan repayments, money transfer, banking facility using HDFC, mini-ATM and digital gold.

With an aim to provide easy access to daily essentials, StoreKing launched their first Smart Store in Kadur, Chikmagalur and the second Store in Kolar. The Smart Store caters more than 10 essential categories to the local customers with competitive pricing. The products can be also availed online by customers by placing orders through WhatsApp and will be delivered within a 2 Km area with an estimated delivery time of 1-2 hours. The operational time of the store is from 8AM to 8PM, all days.

Commenting on this launch, Mr. Sridhar Gundaiah, Founder, StoreKing says, “We are excited to announce the launch of our Smart Store in Kolar Taluk, a one-stop-shop for all daily needs. During these trying times, our aim is to aid the rural masses with easy access to all essential items. Our Smart Store is a new age supermarket with unique features to help with a host of facilities like loan repayments, money transfer, banking facilities, bill payments, EMI for big & small appliances and many more. We look forward to revolutionizing the e-commerce segment in small towns of India by expanding to 250+ Smart Stores in the coming months.’’

StoreKing’s Smart Store is launched with an aim to benefit the masses to enjoy shopping with their families in a modern-day supermarket format. The store will also offer a Customer Loyalty Program (King Coins) that the customers can redeem for their consequent purchases.

StoreKing will also engage to educate local customers through customized camps like financial literacy, health, agri, digital security for the local families and customers.