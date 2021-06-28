Story of Shashank Trivedi: Farmer’s son to Entrepreneur

To become an entrepreneur, it’s not important where you come from and what your family background is. The only thing which matters the most is your dedication towards your work and passion.

Here’s the story of Shashank Trivedi S/O Smt. Sita Rani & Sh. Ajay Kumar Trivedi.

Shashank hails from a very small village, Shankar Pur Sarai (Now Trans Ganga City), Unnao, UP. He is a Mechanical Engineer by education & Digital Marketer by profession. Now he is the Founder/ CEO of a digital marketing agency in Noida – Online Apes Media. His agency is now working with more than 50 clients from India, UK & Australia.

After completing his graduation, he joined an industrial equipment company and was handling the marketing and operations part. While doing his job, he started spending time on the internet and started learning about the new technologies and marketing trends and that was the turning phase for Shashank Trivedi. In 2017, he started consulting to the company whom he worked for and developed his own niche in digital marketing.

Shashank Trivedi founded his organization under the name of Online Apes Media. Shashank believes that Apes (A branch of Old World tailless monkeys) are highly intelligent and can solve many complex problems. But, it’s quite astonishing when Shashank told us that the name Online Apes was given to the company after he watched a movie War for the Planet of the Apes with his best friend. Anyway, he believes that Apes Don’t Bite, hence his company’s slogan is: We are marketing Apes and we don’t bite…

Shashank told us that early days were not so good. Quitting a job & starting his own company was not a cupcake but his passion about digital marketing pushed him so much that now he is now training, educating and giving jobs to more than 50 people. He has trained more than 500 people till date and inspired thousands of aspiring digital marketers. Apart from being a digital marketer, Shashank is a health freak and a guitarist that keeps him physically and mentally fit. Shashank believes that if you are not fit how will you face the obstacles?

At the current scenario, if you want to achieve something and to prove someone, you have to be consistent and be clear about what you want. You may have distractions at that moment, maybe people will try to pull you down but don’t let them affect you. You just go on the road of consistency, passion and success will follow you.