Storytel’s Select subscription now at Rs 399 per year

Storytel last year came up with a special subscription model called Select, which offers listeners the option to opt for content in 11 different regional languages. Earlier priced at a yearly subscription of Rs 1198, Storytel has now slashed its subscription rates to INR 399 per year for its Select subscription. Offering unlimited access to stories in 11 regional languages at a discounted yearly pricing, Storytel has kept up with its aim of going local and understanding customer needs.

Giving access to an entire year at a price of Rs 399 certainly helps in growing the category. Currently, the app hosts more than 2lac + titles with more and more titles being added every week. The new price is aimed to make Storytel accessible to a much wider set of audience.

“Audiobooks are seeing constant acceptance in the market, along with keen interest to try. Our intent with offering a yearly subscription with unlimited access to stories in 11 regional languages is to make the discovery of stories pocket-friendly. As customers, we are always open to trying a new style of entertainment- when it comes at an affordable cost, the willingness increases. Storytel intends to make stories accessible for everyone, with a competitive yearly pricing of Rs 399 we aim at encouraging building a habit of listening to stories…” said Yogesh Dashrath, Country Manager, Storytel India.