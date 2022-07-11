STPI India showcases 75+ innovative startups in Digital India Week 2022…

New Delhi, 11th July 2022: In the 75th year of India’s Independence, touted as ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, Software Technology Parks of India, an autonomous society under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) showcased its 75+ innovative startups in ongoing Digital India Week 2022. Out of 200 pavilions, STPI’s startup consignment was the largest exhibitor of futuristic digital solutions and emerging technology products. The expo attracted students, industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and common people from across India. It was a real celebration of the innovation spirit of India through startups. Hon’ble PM Sh. Narendra Modi along with Hon’ble MEIT Sh. Ashwini Vaishnaw and Hon’ble MoS MeitY Sh. Rajeev Chandrasekhar visited STPI Startup Pavilion and interacted with startups.

Seventy-five plus start-ups from Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities working with Software Technology Parks of India’s Centers of Entrepreneurship (CoEs) and Next Generation Incubation Scheme (NGIS) programs exhibited their innovative products/prototypes at the Digital Mela. The revolution of the Indian startup ecosystem goes beyond the conventional hubs i.e., Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and NCR. Startups from smaller cities like Lucknow, Bhubaneswar, Mohali, Bhopal, Imphal, Tonk, Raipur, Vadodara, Belagavi, Dehradun, Agra, Patna, Rourkela, Indore, Thane, Haridwar, Nawa, Kotha Pet, Paramathi Velur, Kochi etc., are solving more local problems at scale, ranging across healthcare, education, agriculture, financial services etc. This kind of participation corroborates that nearly 50 percent of the recognized startups are from Tier II and III cities. Recognized startups are spread across over 640 districts and have reported the creation of more than 7 lakh jobs.

“The 75 startups under NGIS & CoEs showcasing their products/prototypes at Digital Mela are not symbolism of the celebration of 75th years of Aazadi Ke Amrit Mahotsav, but they are the potential unicorns of future who can shape India’s techade in building path-breaking products not only for India for also for the world at large,” underscored Shri Arvind Kumar, DG, STPI. “The tech startup movement created by STPI through NGIS & CoE can further strengthen the startup ecosystem in Tier-2 & 3 cities of India and play a transformational role in creating massive employment opportunities and contributing to the innovation-led economy of the country,” underlined Shri Subodh Sachan, Director, Innovation & Startup Promotion, STPI.

Startups are using emerging technologies to make life easier for others in the real world. Startups have used a spectrum of technologies of the future like AI for healthcare & governance, IoT for smart cities and manufacturing, Drones for defence & agriculture, AR/VR for education, tourism & entertainment, Robotics for industrial automation & manufacturing, EV for smart mobility, and blockchain for education, healthcare, and banking & finance.