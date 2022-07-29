str8bat Plans Expansion across India; Targets Revenue of USD 10mn in FY’24…

India: str8bat, a sports tech company focused on providing actionable insights to athletes looking to better their game, plans to expand its presence to over 700 cities across India in FY’23. The sports tech market globally is worth USD 2.3 trillion. The company aims to close FY’24 with a revenue of USD 10mn.

str8bat – founded by Gagan Daga and Rahul Nagar – aids athletes in pursuit of perfection. str8bat’s IoT and Data Science based technology gives budding and professional cricketers access to real-time, actionable insights by recording, analyzing, and enhancing every aspect of the game and connecting them to the world’s best coaches. str8bat is backed by industry leaders and advised by a very credible Advisory Board that includes James Sutherland (Former CEO Cricket Australia and Current CEO Golf Australia), Greg Chappell (Cricket Legend), Scott Dinsdale (Former Accenture APAC MD and Techstars Mentor), Gilbert Rodrigues (Director, SiiX-AGT Medtech Pte Ltd), Rakesh Chhabra (Managing Partner AARC).

Over 5000 cricket players and coaches have already benefited from str8bat’s technology, including players from Cricket Australia, Rajasthan Royals, and many cricket academies and clubs. Within 6 months of making the product available in the D2C channel, aspiring cricketer stars (and anyone looking to improve their game) from over 350 cities and towns across India are using the str8bat sensor to improve their game.

Gagan Daga, Co-Founder and CEO – str8bat, said “In recent times, technology has been incorporated into broadcasting in the sports industry. The fact that there hasn’t been a technological intervention which democratizes sports and improve players’ skills is a huge white space. We are creating a new category with str8bat. I am thrilled that str8bat is a product imagined, designed and developed in India, tested and endorsed by the world’s elite players and cricket bodies and is made for the globe. The sport of cricket is a religion in India, with thousands of aspirants aiming for the top. st8bat is a platform to offer these people ‘hope’ that they can be the best version of themselves and continue to play better. This is what excites me most.”

