Stratbeans Introduces AI- Based Solution to Promote and Enhance Sales Enablement for Organizations

New Delhi: Stratbeans, a leading provider of AI-based online learning solutions, announced the introduction of its modern, advanced digital solution which is designed to drive better sales enablement in the corporate sector. The employment of the new solution would allow organizations to equip the sales teams with intelligent insights helping them in generating significant numbers and revenues through sales, especially amidst these critical times led by Covid-19.

The new solution is aimed at maximizing the reach and impact of sales in different organizations.By giving more flying hours virtually to the sales personnel and exposing them to real selling scenarios in a simulated environment, these innovative tools would help in redefining and redirecting their sales activities and efforts The focus is on enabling the digital training and provision of robust data-driven content that would enhance the sales readiness of employees.

According to Pradeip Agarwal, COO & Co-founder, Stratbeans, “We are happy to bring forth our new, smart and intuitive digital solution which has been intrinsically built to elevate the sales capabilities of multiple corporate houses that are working with us. Sales is the core function that defines success of any organization, and it is important that the sales force is equipped with the best of skills and knowledge to facilitate better client interactions,further enabling the executives to close more deals.”

He further added “digital transformation is the way forward to build sound sales strategies, and organizations have been keen to take the digital route. We are confident that these new-age offerings would break the boundary between coaches and experts on one hand and the sales executives on the other. Having said this, we look forward to seeing some great results.”

Stratbeans’ sales enablement tools employ advanced, powerful technologies like AI, machine learning, micro-learning, automation and other diverse innovations to enhance the sales performance for different organizations across different verticals. The company has been instrumental in stimulating the sales growth of over 100 organizations across the globe.

About Stratbeans-

Stratbeans provides technology platforms for driving customer success through Digital Transformation of learning, collaboration and revenue generation. Founded by Sameer Nigam, Prasoon Nigam & Pradeip Agarwal, Stratbeans provides enterprises with a 360-degree approach in Digital Transformation of all the business functions and enables individuals and teams to learn together to perform better for business growth and profitability.