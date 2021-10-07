Stratbeans unlocks the power of AI-driven eLearning for the Manufacturing Sector

New Delhi, 07 October 2021: Stratbeans, a company that drives digital transformation through AI-based online learning, sees a 3X increase in demand for eLearning solutions from the manufacturing sector. The company offers platform-independent modules that can be accessed via a simple device like a smartphone to assist manufacturing businesses in identifying areas best suited for self-paced learning and providing gamified or game-based learning, story-based learning, animated videos, game-based assessments, and so on.

Manufacturing businesses often confront a significant skill gap between what they require and what is really available on the market. Employers may address this issue by establishing a digital learning plan that teaches unskilled employees the skills required to contribute to the creation of a high-quality manufacturing unit. In this manner, learners can visualize the supply chain and increase their reaction knowledge of practical situations. Game-based modules embedded with supply chain functionality work best in the case of Manufacturing firms.

“Using an e-learning application rather than a traditional learning method can make the entire training process more efficient. Using advanced AI-driven digital tools and techniques, manufacturing businesses can successfully teach their workers every element of a production line, enhance productivity and efficiency, and ensure better supply chain management.”, said Pradeip Agarwal, COO & Co-founder of Stratbeans.

Stratbeans provides its advanced learning solutions to both – companies who have been providing training through their conventional learning methods as well as those who have been leveraging digital technology and tools to impart learning in the aftermath of COVID-19. The primary problems that the sector is now experiencing are the risks associated with large investments. The firm intends to address this problem by recommending a phased investment. Another difficulty is being unsure of the advantages. The firm is working hard to determine the return on investment and how eLearning may assist the industrial industry.

About Stratbeans

Stratbeans provides technology platforms for driving customer success through Digital Transformation of learning, collaboration and revenue generation. Founded by Sameer Nigam, Prasoon Nigam & Pradeip Agarwal, Stratbeans provides enterprises with a 360-degree approach in Digital Transformation of all the business functions and enables individuals and teams to learn together to perform better for business growth and profitability.