strEATS Kitchen Driving Franchise Growth in New Markets – Fort Saskatchewan

Alberta’s 6th strEATS Kitchen opens in Fort Saskatchewan – Westpark Centre North.

Calgary, Canada : Canadians love for tacos and other comfort food has been gaining popularity and strEATS Kitchen is leading this change with franchise growth in rural Canadian markets. 2021 is lining up to a be record year for restaurant openings at strEATS.

“strEATS is the perfect type of restaurant to open in challenging times,” said Joe Klassen, founder of strEATS Kitchen. “Our food delivers extremely well; we have an app that makes ordering easy and is far better than Skip or Doordash.”

Calgary-based strEATS Kitchen stands by three simple rules: to provide every guest with a “blow your mind” experience; to always ensure they do everything they can to be environmentally friendly regardless of profits; and to give back however they can to the community and the less fortunate.

On March 15, strEATS Kitchen expands into Fort Saskatchewan with a new fresh-casual restaurant in Westpark Centre North. Free Wi-Fi is an added perk to help manage customer’s mobile data usage. strEATS app is available on Google Play and at the App Store.