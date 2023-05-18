Street Rush takes Hyderabad by storm

Bangalore, May 2023: Hyderabad witnessed an adrenaline-fueled extravaganza as Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles took to the track with their first-ever Street Rush event. This high-octane gathering left fans and owners spellbound, pushing the boundaries of excitement to new levels. The event, which took place at the Chicane Circuit, proved to be a jaw-dropping spectacle that left its mark on the hearts of all who attended.

Street Rush, a one-of-a-kind rider training program under the brand’s ‘Jawa Yezdi Nomads’ initiative, provided Jawa and Yezdi motorcycle owners with the perfect platform to not just learn better riding skills but also put them to use to unleash the true potential of their machines. Over 150 passionate participants, including 85 riders astride their Jawa and Yezdi motorcycles made the first edition of Street Rush a resounding success.

The action-packed day kicked off with an intensive training session led by none other than Rustom Patel, an eight-time national champion renowned for his prowess in off-road and rally events. Participants delved into the intricacies of riding techniques, mastering motorcycle control, acceleration, throttle control, cornering, turn-in, weight balance, and the art of effective braking. The thirst for knowledge was quenched through hour-long sessions that paved the way for the ultimate test of skills.

Rustom, who had as much fun putting the motorcycles through their paces as he had trained the participants, highlighted, “The peppy engines housed in really capable chassis makes these motorcycles perfect for a gymkhana run on a Sunday morning. I particularly enjoyed the Jawa 42 for its nimbleness and the Scrambler for its added grunt and sliding capabilities. I’m sure the participants will return with skills that will make them enjoy their rides more while being safe on the road.”

Once the training session was through, the track came alive with the competitive spirit of the riders; it was time for experienced riders and novices alike to race against time, vying for glory and the coveted trophy. The event also served as a gateway for riders to delve into the world of track riding, creating memories that would last a lifetime. Riders connected with like-minded enthusiasts, sharing their experiences and solidifying the motorcycle community in Hyderabad.

In the time-trial format event, three remarkable riders emerged as the top three – Mohd. Abdul Shoeb on Yezdi Scrambler, Sai Saagar Patangay on Yezdi Roadster, and Manoj Kumar, also on a Yezdi Roadster. These exceptional riders not only secured their positions as winners but also received exclusive Jawa Yezdi branded riding jackets, helmets, and well-deserved trophies to commemorate their achievements.

Speaking on his achievement for the day, Mohd. Abdul Shoeb said, “The thought of Street Rush sounded very exciting from the beginning and I immediately signed up for it. Although the trophy makes it worthwhile, what I really appreciate is the skills we learned on the track and the effort put in by the whole team giving us a great experience.”

With the success of the first edition of Street Rush, Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles now plans to transform it into a national championship, spreading its wings across the nation and adding more cities and rounds to its yearly calendar.

Street Rush is just the beginning of the exhilarating journey under the Jawa Yezdi Nomads initiative. This groundbreaking gymkhana event not only equips riders with the skills to conquer urban roads but also grants them the thrill of racing in a controlled environment. Brace yourself, as Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles continues to redefine the boundaries of two-wheeled excitement, uniting riders from all walks of life in a quest for unbridled thrills and unforgettable experiences.