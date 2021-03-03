Street Style flavour meets theMcAloo Tikki Burger; McDonald’s India North and East launches Chaat Twist McAloo Tikki Burger

New Delhi: Inspired by the country’s love for street food flavours, McDonald’s India – North and East has added an exciting “Chaat Twist” to its McAloo Tikki burger® with the launch of Chaat Twist McAloo Tikkiburger®. Priced at ₹42*, Chaat Twist McAloo Tikki burger® is yet another great tasting burger customized as per Indian taste preferences and comes at an affordable price backed by the safety and hygiene promise of McDonald’s. Chaat Twist McAlooTikki burger® will be available across McDonald’s restaurants** for dine-in, take away and drive-thru customers and through McDelivery in the north and east region for a limited period.

This newest addition to McDonald’s menu is a mouth-watering combination of golden crispy vegetarian patty prepared with peas, potato and infused with aromatic spices, clubbed with shredded onions and topped with a tangy, sweet and spicy green chutney, prepared with a perfect blend of mint, coriander, tamarind, jalapeno chilies and cumin powder.

“We are excited to bring the new Chaat Twist McAloo Tikki burger® to our customers in North and East India. McDonald’s has a proud legacy of bringing authentic local flavours and Chaat Twist McAloo Tikki burger® is yet another option in our vegetarian menu that is close to the Indian taste palate, comes at an affordable price and great quality that only McDonald’s can offer”, says, Robert Hunghanfoo, Head, CPRL (Connaught Plaza Restaurants Pvt. Ltd. operates McDonald’s restaurants in North and East India).

In its 25thyear of operation in the country, McDonald’s India – North & East, plans to leverage technology, restaurant modernization and menu innovation to drive better customer experience and engagement in 2021 and beyond.

With Food safety and quality always at the core, all McDonald’s products go through comprehensive quality checks, from farm to table, so that the customers can enjoy safe and delicious food every time they choose McDonald’s. As a commitment to quality and safety in the current times, McDonald’s India – North and East has introduced the Global ‘Safety+’ program that includes nearly 50-plus process changes in the restaurant operations. Safety+ is a Global system of enhanced hygiene and safety practices that help ensure that every part of the McDonald’s experience is safe for its customers and employees. It builds on more than six decades of safety-first leadership in McDonald’s restaurants.

*Price is exclusive of GST and may vary across certain restaurants and premium formats.

**Product Available across certain select locations.

