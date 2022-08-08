Strengthen Your Bond this Raksha Bandhan with mCaffeine’s Premium Coffee Gift Kits

8th August 2022, Mumbai: Siblings are always there for us through thick and thin despite the endless fights and arguments. It is what makes this bond so unique and special. It’s a bond that needs to be celebrated and there is no better day than Raksha Bandhan to do so. To make this day memorable, mCaffeine has curated premium Coffee Rakhi gift kits under Rs 999/-. Surprise your siblings with these irresistible gift kits to make them feel extra special and leave them ‘Addicted to Good.’

1. Coffee De-stress Rakhi Gift Kit

A Gift of Relaxation!

After a tiring day, everyone deserves a de-stressing break including your siblings. Coffee De-stress Rakhi Gift Kit provides exactly that with its heavenly Coffee aroma. It has the Coffee Body Polishing Oil, Coffee Body Scrub and a Hand-crafted Premium Wooden Massager curated to ensure a de-stressing experience for your favourite troublemaker.

2. Coffee Beans – Rakhi Gift Kit

A Caffeinated Shower Experience!

Your bond with your sibling is unique so is this gift kit as it has the World’s first Coffee Bean Shaped Bathing Bars. Loaded with the goodness of Coffee, this kit contains Espresso Coffee Bathing Bar, Cappuccino Coffee Bathing Bar, Latte Coffee Bathing Bar and Bean Tray. With the heavenly aroma of Coffee, this kit is curated to transform every shower into an indulging experience.

3. Balanced Brew – Cappuccino Rakhi Gift Kit

A Relaxing Dose for the Skin!

Balanced Brew – Cappuccino Gift Kit is the perfect way to cherish the balance your siblings bring to your lives. This gift kit includes Cappuccino Coffee Foaming Face Wash, Cappuccino Coffee Face Mask, and Cappuccino Coffee Face Moisturizer that will surely delight their senses leaving them #AddictedToGood. This kit will definitely make for the best rakhi gift this season!

4. Mild Brew – Latte Rakhi Gift Kit

A Rejuvenating Latte affair!

Raksha Bandhan is the best time to shower your sibling with a whole Latte love. Mild Brew – Latte Gift Kit packs all the comforting, indulgent care of a creamy brew. This premium gift kit contains Latte Coffee Face Wash, Latte Coffee Face Scrub, Latte Coffee Face Moisturizer & Latte Coffee Bathing Bar. If you are out of gift ideas for this special day, then this Caffeinated Rakhi gift kit is definitely the best pick!

5. Strong Brew – Espresso Rakhi Gift Kit

A Wake-up Shot for Your Skin!

Pamper your siblings with love as strong as an Espresso. The Strong Brew – Espresso Gift Kit captures the rejuvenating essence and goodness of Coffee in a complete skincare set that’ll elevate the gifting experience. It has the Espresso Coffee Face Wash, Espresso Coffee Face Scrub, Espresso Coffee Face Mask, and the Espresso Coffee Bathing Bar. Energizing Coffee aroma, premium packaging and irresistible experience make this kit a go-to Raksha Bandhan gift.

This Raksha Bandhan, go that extra mile to show your sibling how much they really mean to you. Express your love by presenting them with a thoughtful Raksha Bandhan gift enriched with the goodness of Caffeine. This exciting range of Rakhi gift kits is available on mCaffeine with a special discount of 20%. Order your Caffeinated Rakhi Gift Kit now.

mCaffeine is a premium Natural and 100% Vegan and cruelty-free brand that will get you and your skin #AddictedToGood.