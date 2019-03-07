Strengthening its network in India, Volkswagen inaugurates a new dealership in Thane

Volkswagen, Europe’s leading car manufacturer is gearing up for its next wave in India (2.0) with the inauguration of a new dealership at Thane, Maharashtra. This new split facility is located at Cosmos Jewels, Ghodbunder Road, Thane West – 400615 and will offer Sales, Spares and Service. For all aspiring prospective customers looking to join the Volkswagen family, the facility also comprises of Das WeltAuto. that caters to pre-owned car buyers.

Under the able leadership of Mr. Parth Modi, Director, Mody Auto Corp Pvt. Ltd., the over 33,000sq. ft. facility comprising of showroom and workshop is equipped with a 7 cars display (including Das WeltAuto.), 26 service bays along with adequate spare stocks. The team at Volkswagen Thane is professionally equipped and trained to assist customers with the buying and servicing of Volkswagen cars, which includes the Polo, Ameo, Vento, Tiguan and Passat.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars said, “As we prepare ourselves for the next wave at Volkswagen with India 2.0, we’re focusing on strengthening our foundation in this region. With the inauguration of Volkswagen Thane, our aim to enhance accessibility for our customers thereby continue to extend a holistic car buying experience and offer our comprehensive suite of sales and after-sales services to the entire Volkswagen family.”

Commenting on the Volkswagen India partnership in Thane, Mr. Parth Modi, Director, Mody Auto Corp Pvt. Ltd. said, “With the inauguration of this new facility, we are pleased to strengthen our relationship with Volkswagen and enhance the accessibility of premium German cars in this region. Through our new touchpoint in this city, we are confident that we will continue to provide Volkswagen’s world renowned standards of customer care and service.”

The inauguration of Volkswagen Thane dealership will cover a total network of 117 showrooms, 115 workshop in 102 cities across India.

Address:

Showroom Volkswagen Thane: Shop no. 3 & 4, Cosmos Jewels, Adjacent to D’Mart, Ghodbunder Road, Thane West – 400615 Workshop Shop no. C 17/18, Road Number 16, Nehru Nagar, Waggle Industrial Estate, Thane – 400604

