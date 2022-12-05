Strengthening Startup Communities across Punjab: 1000+ initiatives onboarded by IMPunjab

December 2022: Innovation Mission Punjab, a unique private-public partnership that aims to build, empower and act as a catalyst for local start-up communities in Punjab organised its 2nd round of Startup Day in Ludhiana. Startup Day was organized to build a strong startup community thus paving the way for an enriching economy by leveraging the start-up ecosystem of the state.

It is prudent to provide the right framework, funding, and mentoring to support entrepreneurs as young people, are getting more inclined to start off on their own. Young entrepreneurs discussed their ideas in-person with IMPunjab team members and stakeholders and learned about what opportunities they can take advantage of and with whom they can collaborate to scale their startups. This initiative has been able to nurture many small enterprises, helped in identifying markets and expansion as well as increasing revenue by approx 5X. The support has been exceptional with right guidance to transform their ideas into reality, and truly harnessing entreprenuers potential and sustain their startup’s development. With over 100+ registrations across Ludhiana for the event, Pup ping, Artful.com, Groceryb2b network, Clothoverse, and Securepaisa.com were some of the startups among others who participated in the event.

Milind Kwatra, Founder of Hum Hain came for an Entrepreneur Talk and the team also leveraged the local industrialist network in bringing in their experiences and led an open discussion forum. The panel had a strong representation from the region and included Nitigya and Gavish (HeeBee), Dr Arvind Dhingra -Head, Incubation Centre, GNDEC, Ms Anika (Ekara Financials), Sanam Teja, Abhay Singhal (Founder – TickTalkTo), and Vikas Khanna (GGI) along with the IMPunjab team, were present panel for the Startup Day.

Commenting on the event, Mr Somveer Anand, CEO & Mission Director, IMPunjab said, “We strive to enhance and strongly believe in the entrepreneurial spirit of youth of Punjab. With 1100+ Startups on board, IMPunjab hopes to bring together the best of Punjab’s born risk taker- entrepreneurial talent and to develop a vibrant startup ecosystem in the state. The aim of the Startup Day is to foster an entrepreneurial environment that helps small businesses contribute to Punjab’s overall economic development by engaging for right guidance with stakeholders of the startup ecosystem.”

IMPunjab also provides incentive programs like incubation support through P.I.N.E. incubator network, mentoring support through a ready pool of mentors, investor facetime for investable startups and feedback and validation to take the idea further.