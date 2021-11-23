Striking the right marketing chord: Shemaroo Speakers & Chingari’s leading Influencers

Chingari, India’s most popular short-video sharing platform, today announced its one-of-a-kind association with Shemaroo to market its exciting range of Bluetooth Speakers.

Aesthetically designed, these speakers come in a wide range, which includes Shrimad Bhagavad Gita, Hindu Bhajan Speaker, Amrit Bani Speaker, Ibaadat Quran Majid Speaker and Bhakti Maalai Speaker, amongst others. These speakers can be ordered on devices.shemaroo.com, Amazon, Flipkart along with leading retail outlets such as Croma and Reliance Digital to name a few.

Earlier in the year, Chingari took a giant leap in the Social Commerce space by adding a ‘SHOP’ feature to its videos. Chingari will be leveraging this feature in its association with Shemaroo speakers. As a part of this partnership, Chingari users will be encouraged to make videos promoting these unique speakers. Making it a win-win situation for the brand, the platform as well as the Influencer in a cross-promotion of sorts. Chingari is a big believer in growing together with its network of influencers by building a ‘creators economy’ and this initiative is a positive step in that direction.

Mr. Sumit Ghosh, Co-founder & CEO, Chingari App, said, “At Chingari we are ushering in a new generation of influencer marketing wherein the creators will get a percent of the sale that they generate for a brand. We are excited to start this journey with Shemaroo speakers and looking forward to on-boarding more brands in the near future.”

Mr Rahul Mishra, Marketing & Communication Head, Shemaroo said, “This is a great step in measuring the impact of Influencer Marketing. Our symbiotic relationship with a partner like Chingari helps in initiatives like these where we bring the best of business and marketing together. While influencers will create videos to demonstrate features of our Bluetooth Speakers in the festive season, Chingari’s technology integrations will help us analyze its impact through impressions, clicks and sales on Amazon. We intend to introduce more such initiatives with partners like Chingari who have a strong bent towards marketing analytics and its impact on business.”

Mr Deepak Salvi, Co-founder & COO, Chingari App, stated “We have always had a special relationship with our content creators. We are taking this relationship a notch up through this partnership with Shemaroo devices and giving users on our platform an opportunity to monetise their content through this exciting proposition.”

Chingari has emerged as the one-stop app for entertaining, engaging videos and has been working on adding value to its content creators by enabling them to create unique content that gets liked, shared & monetised on the app.