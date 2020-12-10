Stritmedia acquires Kolkata based startup Fleapo Pvt Ltd – says more acquisitions on the cards

Stritmedia, a Kolkata based company has acquired Fleapo Pvt Ltd at an undisclosed amount. The deal leads to the launch of a new brand called Sinofled Pvt Ltd.

Fleapo Pvt Ltd, which is now Sinofled operates in the segment of software and application development.

Along with the acquisition, Stritmedia would pump in around 100K USD towards expansion plans, team building and services section of the brand under the directions of Shivang Priyadarshy, Subhash Jha and leadership of Pawan Rai.

“I’m extremely delighted to share this news. We have done rigorous planning to build Sinofled as one of top software development brands in the country. Our focus will be largely on leveraging and making maximum use of technological advancements to create self-service products which will provide 360-degree automated solutions,” said Pawan Rai, Founder of Stritmedia.

Pawan also added that this acquisition is the first of many lined up for the startup in the allied fields of Software Development.

Elaborating on the market expansion plans of the brand, Pawan adds, “Our team is aggressively working in the backend to foray into the Indian market with strong brand presence. We are also targeting to acquire a brand in every major city like Bangalore, Mumbai, Delhi etc for a robust foundation and merge it all with Sinofled Private Limited.”

The series of acquisition for Sinofled will bolster its offerings and will further define our position in the sector, he further added.

Stritmedia is a four-year-old company which operates in Ad & News Media house + affiliate marketing sector.