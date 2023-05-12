Strong financial performance by Linc Limited resulting in all time high Income, EBITDA & PAT

Strong financial performance resulting in all time high Income, EBITDA & PAT

Kolkata, West Bengal, 12th May 2023: Linc Limited (Formerly Linc Pen & Plastics Limited), one of the most trusted names in the writing instruments & stationery business, announced its Q4FY23 and FY 23 results today. The Board of Directors of Linc Limited at its meeting held on 12th May 2023 took on record the Audited Financial Results for the fourth quarter of the Financial Year 2022-23 ended on 31st March 2023.

Linc has a robust domestic and international presence spreading more than 40 countries and the brand is respected for producing world-class and innovative products.

₹ Lacs

Financial Summary Q4FY23 Q4FY22 YoY% Q3FY23 QoQ% FY23 FY22 YoY% Total Income 13,820 11,216 23.2% 12,495 10.6% 49,024 35,784 37.0% Gross Profit 4,709 2,536 85.7% 4,126 14.1% 15,197 8,441 80.0% Gross Profit Margin 34.3% 22.9% 49.5% 33.1% 3.5% 31.2% 23.8% 31.3% EBITDA 2,053 745 175.3% 1,859 10.4% 6,484 2,441 165.7% EBITDA Margin 15.0% 6.7% 121.7% 14.9% 0.1% 13.3% 6.9% 93.7% PAT 1,233 299 312.2% 1,113 10.8% 3,740 813 359.8%

Commenting on the results, Mr. Deepak Jalan, Managing Director, Linc Limited said:

“FY23 has been a landmark year for our company as we posted the highest-ever Revenue and Profit. Total Income stood at ₹ 49,024 lacs, a growth of 37% against the previous financial year. Q4FY23 Income also registered strong growth, viz 23.2% YoY and 10.6% QoQ. Buoyed by an increase in the share of Pentonic revenue to ~ 30%, and further aided by increase in selling prices of Linc pens during the year, Gross Profit Margin of the company expanded to 31.2% in FY23, an expansion of 7.4% over the previous year. While gross profits grew by 80%, fixed overheads grew only by 44%. This resulted in EBITDA increasing by 165.7% and EBITDA margin increased from 6.9% in FY22 to 13.3% in FY23. Consequently, the company achieved its highest-ever PAT of ₹ 3,740 lacs, growing by over 350% over the previous year.

We are very happy to announce that the Board of Directors have recommended a dividend of ₹ 5.00 per share, which will result in a dividend pay-out of 19.9 %.

Strong demand for company’s products, increasing traction for our stationery portfolio “Deli” and growing share of higher margin products should enable us to achieve strong topline and bottom-line growth in the near future.”

Milestones Achieved in FY 23

Total Income:

Highest ever income of ₹49,024 Lacs, registering a growth of 37.0% over FY 22

Gross Profit:

All-time high of ₹15,197 Lacs, up 80.0% over FY 22. Gross Margin was at 31.2%

EBITDA:

6,484 Lacs in FY 23, up 165.7% & EBITDA Margin was at 13.3%

PAT:

All time high of ₹3,740 Lacs against FY 22 PAT of ₹813 Lacs, up 359.8%. PAT Margin was at 7.6%

EPS stood at ₹25.15 as against ₹5.47 in FY 22.

Net Debt: