Strong Growth Drives SkySparc to Fifth “Gazelle” Award

Stockholm, Sweden : SkySparc had previously received the Gazelle award, given in recognition of rapid organic business growth, in 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2018. Only 0.1% of Sweden’s half million limited liability companies were eligible for consideration in 2020.

For the most recent round of awards, eligible firms must have doubled their turnover in the last four years, increased their turnover for each of the past three years, achieved an operating profit over the past four years, and delivered a net turnover in excess of SEK 10 million.

In its most recent full financial year, SkySparc achieved a 22 percent increase in net turnover to SEK 128.4 million over the previous period, with operating profit (EBITDA) rising by 17 percent to SEK 27.3 million, based on strong revenues across core business lines.

The term Gazelle was first coined by the American scientist David Birch in the 1980s, in recognition of the job creation capabilities of small, fast-growing companies.

SkySparc CEO Joakim Wiener said: “We’re delighted to have received our fifth Gazelle award, which reflects the hard work in difficult circumstances of our entire team. SkySparc will continue its long-established policy of investing in talent and client relationships to deliver further growth in the future.”