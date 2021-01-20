Strong Retail Demand: Indigo Paints IPO fully subscribed on Day 1

Mumbai : Pune based, Indigo Paints Limited, one of the fastest-growing amongst the top five paint companies in India, received bids of 1,04,67,410 shares against the offered 55,18,402 shares, as per the 5:00 pm data available on the exchanges. The portion reserved for retail investors was subscribed 3.29 times. Qualified Institutional Buyer and Non-Institutional Investor categories were subscribed 0.10 and 1.10 times respectively. The portion reserved for eligible employees was subscribed 0.73 times.

The bidding for the Rs. 1170 crore IPO closes on Friday, January 22, 2021. The IPO comprises a fresh issue of Rs 300 crore, and an offer for sale of 58,40,000 equity shares by the promoter (Hemant Jalan) and investors (Investors Sequoia Capital India Investments IV and SCI Investments V) amounting to Rs. 870.16 crores. The minimum bid lot is 10 equity shares thereafter in multiples. The price band has been fixed at Rs. 1,488 – Rs. 1,490 per Equity Share.

Recently the Company raised 348 crore from 25 anchor investors which included globally acclaimed institutions such as Capital Group, Government of Singapore Investment Corporation, Fidelity, Goldman Sachs, Government Pension Fund Global, Nomura, HSBC, PACIFIC HORIZON INVESTMENT TRUST, Stewart, Carmignac, Theleme, Matthews, Jupiter, Virtus Kar Emerging Markets Small-Cap Fund. Some of the key DII’s included SBI MF, HDFC MF, ICICI Prudential MF, Nippon MF, Axis MF, Birla MF, Motilal MF, HDFC Life and ICICI Prudential Life.

Key brokerage houses like HDFC Securities, Anand Rathi, Kotak Securities, Sushil Finance, Nirmal Bang, Ventura, Religare Broking, Axis Capital , IIFL Securities amongst others have recommended investing in the public issue given the company’s fast growth trajectory and the possibility of achieving a debt-free status post the IPO. Some of key elements highlighted in the reports include – increasing the portfolio of differentiated products, strong marketing initiatives to increase brand recall, increasing presence in select new territories and expansion in new geographical territories; and increasing manufacturing capacities in their facility units which overall indicated Indigo Paints as a strong investment option.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, Edelweiss Financial Services Limited and ICICI Securities Limited are the BRLMs to the Offer.