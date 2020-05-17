Structural intervention to spur investments: Ramesh Nair

Ramesh Nair, CEO and Country Head (India), JLL shared his views over the package declared by the FM.

The fourth tranche of the Prime Ministers stimulus package is focused on structural reforms to drive investments and augment productivity across key sectors of the economy.

The auction of six new airports through private participation and an additional investment of INR 13,000 crore by private players in 12 airports auctioned earlier are likely to open up new business opportunities for real estate in the areas of retail, office space and logistics.

The Viability Gap Funding (VGF) scheme for social infrastructure projects has been revamped by providing INR 8,100 crore with enhanced VGF to the extent 30% of the total project cost. This is likely to boost investments in education and healthcare sectors among others.

The creation of GIS based database of industrial land bank availability will act as an important tool to identify and aid investment in new land parcels, which will propel industrial and real estate growth.