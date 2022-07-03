Struggling to understand EPF Member Portal? Here’s a Helpful Guide

Photo by RODNAE Productions

The Employees’ Provident Fund is managed by the Government of India’s Employees’ Provident Fund Organization also known as EPFO. It is a government institution that offers pension benefits to the country’s large, organized workforce.

The EPF member portal deducts 12% of the employee’s income in this system, and the employer likewise contributes an equivalent amount. It is carried out in businesses with a staff of 20 or more employees. In this instance, the scheme’s jurisdiction must extend to all of these organizations. When the employee retires or switches jobs, he receives a lump sum payment with interest (which includes both his own and the employer’s contributions).

How to Login to EPFO member portal?

Logging into the EPFO member portal is quite simple. Every account when registered on EPFO portal is provided with a Universal Account Number and password to login. However, Employees and employers must first go for EPFO UAN activation before logging into the EPFO portal. The procedure for activating the UAN is straightforward and can be completed through the EPFO portal. The EPFO assigns a unique identifier (UAN) to each EPF scheme participant. Employees can either find this number on their payslip or they can also take it from their employers. Employees and employers should follow the steps below to access the EPFO portal.

EPFO portal for employees

Employees should follow the steps below to log in to the EPFO portal:

Employees must first visit the EPFO website, which may be found at https://www.epfindia.gov.in/site en/index.php.

Once on the EPFO website, the employee must go to ‘Services’ and select ‘For Employees.’

The employee must then select ‘Member UAN/Online Services on the next page. Under ‘Services,’ you’ll find the link.

The employee must enter his or her UAN and password on the new page. In addition to those details, the employee must additionally enter the captcha information provided.

The employee must then select ‘Sign In’ from the drop-down menu.

The employee’s EPFO portal is found on the next page. Employees can use the EPFO portal to update their Know Your Customer (KYC) information, claim their PF, check their PF balance, and transfer their PF.

EPFO for Employers

The following is the procedure for employers to access the EPFO portal:

To begin, the employer must go to https://unifiedportal-emp.epfindia.gov.in/epfo/, which is the EPFO employer login page.

The employer must next enter his or her login and password and click ‘Sign In.’

The next page will be the main page of the employer’s EPFO portal, where the employer will be able to approve the KYC details of the employee.

In terms of financial transactions and the number of members present under it, EPFO is considered as the largest organization to manage funds in the world.

What services can you enjoy on the EPFO portal?

One Employee = One EPF Account – This is a service that allows EPF account holders to combine their PF accounts under their UAN.

Download the EPFO Member Passbook – The EPFO member passbook keeps track of transactions involving contributions and withdrawals from the EPF and EPS accounts.

Portal for Senior Citizens – This is the place to go for any pension-related questions. You can look up information about your Pension Payment Order (PPO), pension credit, and passbook.

Employer of Record – The facility serves as a link between the principal and the contract employer. Contract workers, work orders, and outsourced job contracts can all be uploaded by the business.

Querying TRRN – TRRN stands for Temporary Return Reference Number (TRRN), and it’s a one-time number that you can use to monitor the status of your PF challan payment.

Help Desk – A help desk has also been established by EPFO.

FAQ’s

Q1. Is it necessary for a member to register on the member portal in order to file a transfer claim?

Yes, in order to file a transfer claim, the member must first register on the member site.

Q2. What is the contribution of both the employer and the employee to the EPF?

Both the employer and the employee pf contribution to 12% of the employee’s salary to the EPF. While the employee’s whole contribution goes to EPF, 8.33 percent of the employer’s contribution goes to pension, with the remainder going to EPF.

Q3. On the EPFO portal, may the member change information such as his or her father’s name, date of exit, date of joining, and relationship?

On the EPFO portal, the member will not be allowed to update the above-mentioned details.

Q4. Is it possible for a member to contribute more than the necessary 12% to the EPF?

Yes, the member can make a voluntary contribution in excess of the 12% of the maximum of Rs.15,000 allowed.

Q5. Is it possible for a member to update his or her date of birth or age on the EPFO portal?

The member will be able to amend his or her date of birth or age by submitting the necessary documentation, which is not ordinarily permitted.