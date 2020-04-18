Stryder Cycle launches Gelon

The Gelon series comes under the mountain biking (MTB) category and boasts of five models that come in different sizes namely 24”- Gelon, 26”- Gelon, 26”- Gelon (3.00” tyre), 26”- Gelon (21 Speed & 3.00” tyre), 27.5”- Gelon & 29”- Gelon.

No surprise that innovations are not limited to only the high-end bikes. Every model is loaded with pocket-friendly features and details that will make any ride, on any trail better.

Gelon is a trail-worthy daily rider that’s perfectly suited for everyday adventures, on and off the trail. An ergonomic yet aggressive frame geometry, a highly responsive suspension fork with 60 mm travel and mount for kickstand make it an ideal choice for new trail riders or anyone looking for a comfortable, stable commuter with the ruggedness of a real mountain bike.

This road beast can give any of its competitors a run for their ride. The models are designed keeping the youth in mind. With all the modern technologies used in styling it, this monster is ready to kill the road with 3.00” fat tyres.

Commenting on the launch of the Gelon series, Mr. Rahul Gupta, Business Head, Stryder Cycle said “Gelon is a new series of products in diverse wheel size segments. The specially picked tyres provide better grip over the track. Also, it is equipped with original Shimano gears to provide control over tough terrains. These models like our previous models offer unmatched quality, innovative features and is high on style as it is designed keeping the youth in mind.”

Gelon is packed with interesting features such as comfortable yet sporty PU saddle with quick release for height adjustability, grips with palm rest, reflectorized pedals for increased visibility and double-walled alloy rims for the stronger wheelset, double disc brake for impactful braking and alloy steering for durability. All hand-picked components have merged to “create something light and agile that amplifies the fun.

This Gelon series is available in all India dealers’ stores of Stryder. The price of the Gelon models starts from Rs. 10,910/-. Gelon bikes are good for even tough terrain as they come in different sizes to meet the consumer requirement. The range has a fine finish and offers multiple color options to choose from.

In the Mountain Biking category besides Gelon, Stryder offers Hector, Seahawk, Tacon, Xplor, Hyper, Arrow, Harris, Skybolt, Radar, Civic, Korus etc in its portfolio. The brand also offers products in the Premium, Women, Kids and Roadster segments.

Stryder will be adding more models to this range. The upcoming models are 24”- Gelon (3.00”), 24”- Gelon 21 Speed, 27.5”- Gelon 21 Speed, 29”- Gelon 21 Speed.