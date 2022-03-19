Students need to resolve and understand things through their own personal lens without any external or internal impact: Dr Reshma

Aligarh Muslim University in a bid to develop students’ self-awareness has organized a session

Students of the Advanced Center for Gender Studies, Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh organized a session on Self Development and Self Awareness. The session presented by Dr. Reshma, a renowned development coach, was aimed to help students identify themselves in a proper and independent way. The session was inaugurated by Director and Prof. Azra Musavi, she was accompanied by Assistant Professor Dr. Tarushhika Sarvesh and Assistant Professor Sheeraz Ahmad.

Dr. Reshma spoke on self-development and self-awareness as she believes that it is the need of every human being to grow, succeed, and achieve all goals in life. The main highlights of the webinar were knowing ourselves, becoming more mindful and aware of our needs and aspirations in the pursuit of growth and development. She says, “Self-discovery is the first step taken towards self-actualization.” She shared the importance of embracing your flaws first to bring change within as change starts with self. She also spoke about reengineering your mind in order to have a positive mindset and felt mental conditioning is equally important to be inculcated. She focused on sharpening and enhancing skills for career advancement. She conducted activities for students to help them understand themselves better and set goals for their life. She also emphasized the power of creating intent and the power of visualization to manifest goals. She told students to inculcate powerful habits to be able to achieve dreams and succeed in life.

At the end of the session, there was a Q &A where the queries of the students were addressed. Students shared that the session was very impactful and it will be helpful for their future, they even mentioned that they were thankful for the session. Prof. Azra said that she found the webinar very interesting and was able to see the benefit of it for the students who have been confined to their homes due to covid, she also felt it is good for students to have someone like Dr. Reshma to coach, mentor and guide student and prepare them to deal with the challenges of life. She thanked Dr. Reshma for a wonderful session.