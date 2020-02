On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, a group of 70 students from Summer Fields School performed at DLF Cyber hub spreading joy and love in the air. Grooving on the beats of Justin Timberlake and 2010 FIFA World Cup song ‘Wavin Flag’, the students celebrated the love for Art and Freedom. The spectacular performance of the students enthralled the audience. People enjoyed and celebrated the week of love matching their steps with the students.