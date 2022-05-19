Study finds Health and Convenience as Key Drivers Shifting India Consumer Preferences in Favour of Unmanned Stores

India, May 19, 2022 — Axis Communications, a global leader in network video solutions, today announced the results of its India Retail Research 2022 study titled “Consumer Preferences Towards Unmanned Store Experiences”. Commissioned by Axis Communications, Milieu Insight surveyed 1,000 consumers in India to gauge their preference for physical shopping during the post-pandemic era and explored their expectations of unmanned stores.

The study found that consumers in India were less inclined to visit or shop at physical stores in the post-pandemic era. This applies to all types of stores, including luxury fashion boutiques, supermarkets, convenience stores, shopping malls and department stores, high-end restaurants, pharmacies, and grocery stores.

The study found that India consumers’ intention to shop at physical stores in the new normal has dropped by 12% compared to the pre-pandemic era. A significant majority of respondents (79%) indicated that they are more likely to visit unmanned stores – physical stores with few to no staff. This suggests that consumers today may perceive unmanned stores safer to visit, provided social distancing and contactless protocols are integrated into operational processes. Other key findings from the report include:

Increased convenience appears to be an important priority for consumers in India, with 50% viewing self-checkouts as a key feature for unmanned stores.

50% of respondents favoured having service assistants in case of emergencies.

Respondents identified safety/security as a crucial element for unmanned stores. 49% indicated video surveillance to deter crimes and manage customer experience as an essential feature that unmanned stores should have.

India consumers appear to be more receptive to unmanned experiences for specific types of stores, namely: supermarkets, shopping malls, and grocery stores.

“Consumer preferences towards health, safety, and convenience are driving the rapid adoption of contactless experiences and are likely to form the new brick and mortar retail reality. As retailers pivot to meet consumer needs, we foresee an increased rollout of unmanned stores across India in line with national initiatives such as Digital India and Smart Cities Mission” said Sudhindra Holla, Director, India and SAARC at Axis. “Whether fully or partially unmanned, these stores rely on various technologies and automation such as artificial intelligence (AI), QR code authentication, and intelligent video cameras to function. These technologies will be essential to support key functions of unmanned stores such as self-checkout, movement tracking, and security in order to deliver safe customer retail experiences.”

Axis video surveillance solutions were developed in line with the changing retail landscape and its implications, which calls for intelligent and practical approaches to enhancing operational efficiency, shopper safety, and customer experiences and contribute to ongoing profitability. Axis solutions can help to deter theft and shrinkage in-store, protect your store with active alerts, keep your customers informed and ensure a positive shopping atmosphere, while also accumulating data for long-term planning and informed decision-making.