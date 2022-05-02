Study notes an early surge in demand for AC sales and services across all Indian Metros

India, May 2, 2022: A study undertaken by Sulekha, India’s leading tech-AI platform for expert services has unveiled interesting insights about the demand for emergency medical services and air conditioner-related services in Indian cities.

This study is based on visits and searches by nearly 80,000+ consumers across top 8 Indian cities that landed on Sulekha in March 2022.

Key findings of the study:

The Top 5 service categories that have seen a spike in online searches include AC Dealers, AC Rentals, AC Services, AC Spare Parts Dealers, and emergency medical services/24-hour clinical services.

The top 5 cities that are leading in online searches for Air conditioner services include: Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad followed by Delhi and Mumbai.

In Chennai , the top services in demand are AC Dealers, AC Rentals, AC Services, and AC spare parts dealers. These services have grown by 119% in the last three months.

In Bangalore , the same services ranked in the top 5 list. In addition, emergency medical services have grown to 93% and AC-related services have grown 107%.

In Hyderabad , the top services are 24-hour clinical services followed by AC Dealers, AC Rentals, AC Services. These services have grown in the last three months whereas the AC services have spiked to 146%.

In Delhi , the top 4 are 24-hour clinical services followed by AC Dealers, AC Rentals, AC Services. These services have grown by 68% in the last three months whereas the AC services have spiked to 166%.

In Mumbai , the top 4 are 24-hour clinical services followed by AC Dealers, AC Rentals, AC Services. These services have grown by 147%.

Satya Prabhakar, Founder & CEO, Sulekha, said, “In line with reports that AC manufacturers are expecting double-digit sales growth this summer, we have noted that demand for air conditioner related services has grown by approximately 107-177 percent in the last three months. With the advent of Summer, we expect this trend to continue. Even though digital healthcare businesses are delivering medical services to people houses across India, there is still a demand for medical emergency treatment that is available and accessible 24 hours a day, seven days a week. We are glad to connect consumers with such service providers, especially during unanticipated times of COVID.”

Sulekha will share interesting insights on multiple healthcare, Home, Office and FMCG related services as a part of a regular Trend Tracker.