Study reveals how long Millennials and Gen Z stay in their job

New research by Careerbuilder uses data to show not only how attitudes to work have changed over time, but also provides insight into which industries and places have jobs that last the longest to help young workers find their next role. Set a timer now – let’s see how long Americans can go before a career change.

The average length of time spent in a job by generation

As each generation enters the workforce, significant events often affect their style of working. Boomers value stability and a strong work ethic after living through the moon landing, while Millenials and Gen-Z value flexibility after living through the great recession and unprecedented social movements. In the wake of the pandemic and months of uncertainty, young workers are taking advantage of the fact that they are in demand as mid-level employees are driving a country-wide quitting spree.

MILLENNIALS AND GEN-Z SPEND UNDER 3 YEARS IN A ROLE

Millennials make up a vast amount of the current working population but surprisingly stay in a job for nearly a quarter of the time that Baby Boomers do. From the 2008 recession to the aftermath of 9/11, Millennials had many catalysts for switching jobs quicker than the generations above them – which is why they stay in a job for an average of 2.75 years. While their self-confidence suggests they are more willing to act on better opportunities than previous generations. It’s also possible that the increase in remote working makes switching jobs easier for this generation. Cue: loads of Millennials leaving their jobs en masse in hopes of something better.

Having only recently entered the workforce, Generation Z has only spent an average time of 2.2 years in a job so far. Whether this is because they are more cautious when it comes to professional expectations, the effects of the pandemic, or because they simply haven’t had the chance to be in a long time role – this generation still spends the least amount of time in a role.

It comes as no surprise that baby boomers – who were born between the years 1946 to 1964 – stay in jobs the longest, for an average of 8.2 years. With an unparalleled sense of prosperity and optimism due to a series of important events, this generation didn’t feel the need to leave their roles and are firmly at the top of our list of average length spent in jobs.

For the full study on generation differences in the workplace, please visit here.