STYL INC helmed by Meha Bhargava defines Image Consultancy and Wedding Styling in the Post Pandemic era

New Delhi: Considering we are all working from Home due to the Pandemic, the relevance of looking good has become more important. The importance of image and dressing to attain personal and professional goals is unchallenged in today’s competitive environment and the expertise of experienced specialists can be life-changing to say the least.

Hence comes Meha Bhargava who identified the growing demand of trained professionals in the Luxury Image and the wedding segment as well.

Meha Bhargava said “The consultancy specializes in Grooming, Personal Styling, Verbal and non-verbal communication skills that includes body language, and etiquette. . I deftly navigate the delicate art of Wedding Styling, Image consultancy/Personal Styling and Personal Shopping through my company- Styl Inc.

With Most companies and corporate using virtual meeting platforms, the requirement for an Image consultant is on the rise. It is all about being the AAA’s, Authentic, Appropriate and Aesthetic. Your appearance, behaviour and communication are very important. Going beyond the backdrop, I have been conducting sessions on how to project oneself with confidence in a virtual office, “adds Meha.

The same way weddings too have changed in the Post Pandemic era. People prefer virtual wedding shopping as they can’t take the risk to step out and shop. Being an expert and a wedding stylist, she believes, virtual wedding is a blessing in disguise in such difficult times especially for Indian origin families across the globe. She ensures one must look astounding on her/his D-Day. She connects designers and clients virtually and helps them shop the look for their wedding. Shopping virtually or physically in stores, she is subsequently instrumental in choosing your desired outfits, concerning silhouettes as per your body shape, colours, customization with the designer, and then eventually inspecting your final outfit and finally shipping it off to you.

She does not only advise people on the right kind of outfit but mentors her clients on enhancing their overall personality. Understanding the needs of the bride/groom and their families, she creates a wedding trousseau checklist of their requirements.