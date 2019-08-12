Stylish, Smart and Intelligent HONOR Band 5 launched in India

HONOR, the global leading smart band and smartphone e-brand, today announced the launch of HONOR Band 5 in India. The latest HONOR Band 5 aims at delivering more advanced health tracking and measurement technology at the most competitive price, to ensure the well-being of the consumers and at the same time amplify their style quotient. It comes bundled with seven innovative modern technologies – AMOLED full-color display, stylish watch faces, intelligent sleep data, real-time heart rate monitor, water resistant upto 50 meters, swim stroke recognition and 10 distinct fitness modes among many other smart features.

Speaking on the HONOR Band 5 launch in India, Mr. Suhail Tariq, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) at HONOR India said, “We at HONOR are constantly working towards providing the best-in-class technology, meaningful innovations and quality products to enable our consumers to do more. HONOR Band 5 is another demonstration of our commitment towards our customers. It is a unique blend of technology and lifestyle, specially tailored to meet the needs of our consumers, understand and enhance their daily lifestyle.”

“As per IDC report, HONOR was the fastest growing brand in smart-band category in Q4 ‘18 and Q1 ‘19 both, with 144% growth in Q1 ‘19 as compared with Q4 ‘18. This is a testimony to HONOR’s commitment of providing the best in class product and quality to its customers,” he added.

Adarsh Menon, Vice President Electronics, Private Labels and Furniture at Flipkart, said, “We are happy to add the latest offering from HONOR to our growing portfolio of bestselling products in the smart wearable technology category. We believe that HONOR’s Band 5 will address a key market requirement and selection gap for smartwatches in the affordable price range category. Being a competitive product at a customer-friendly price with features like real time heart monitoring and swim stroke recognition, it is sure to bring in a brand-new experience to our consumers. We are confident that the product will elevate the overall experience for fitness enthusiasts.”

HONOR Band 5 has numerous intelligent functions such as the Band can be connected to the Huawei Health app on phone via Bluetooth. The mobile phone information can be displayed in real time, incoming calls can be rejected or muted. The band is also equipped to find your phone and also, can be used to take photos by just lifting the wrist and using the band. With intelligent algorithms and high-performance batteries, HONOR Band 5 has a strong battery life of two weeks, ensuring seamless user experience.

Price and Availability

HONOR Band 5 will come in three trendy colors – Midnight Navy, Coral Pink and Meteorite Black and will be available at INR 2,599 on Flipkart starting from 8thAugust 2019.