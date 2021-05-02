Su-Swastha Yojana: A flagship programme & Cashless Medical Scheme launched by Sikkim CM

Gangtok, 1 May 2021: Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) formally launched the Su-Swastha Yojana under Health and Family Welfare Department, Government of Sikkim, at a function held at Manan Kendra.

The Su-Swastha yojana is the flagship programme of the State Government and is a cashless scheme. It aims to provide Government employees access to qualitative cashless healthcare service in empanelled hospitals across the country and covers up to Rs 10 lakhs for the government servants and their dependent family members by paying a nominal premium.

While rolling out the Su-Swastha website and enrolment portal, the Chief Minister highlighted the efforts taken by the State Government to improve the health sector in the State. He said that the Su-Swastha Yojana is an initiative undertaken by the State Government to provide health insurance to the Government employees of Sikkim. With rising medical expenses, health insurance has now become imperative. The cashless health insurance basically removes the hassles of having to pay cash at the hospitals of the insured person(s) in the time of need, thereby focusing more on treatments, he added. He also urged the Government employees to avail the health insurance scheme implemented by the State Government.

The Chief Minister further added that healthcare has become a topmost priority of every individual nowadays as the unprecedented pandemic of Covid-19 has caused massive distress to thousands across the globe. In the same manner, he also appealed to the people to adopt the core value of COVID-19 appropriate behaviour at all times and avoid unnecessary movements to curb the transmission of the virus.

The Chief Minister stated that the Government has stood by its commitment to strengthening the health sector and has set a benchmark in many sectors with different initiatives and successful implementation of various schemes and programmes. He also outlined various measures undertaken in the health sector to augment the facilities and provide better health care services to the people of the State by setting up dialysis centres in the districts, tertiary Cancer Care Centre in STNM Hospital, Viral lab testing, etc. He also pointed out various medical facilities established at the district level as well to deal with medical emergencies in these trying times.

The Chief Minister also lauded the efforts of the concerned departments who have been selflessly dedicating themselves towards ensuring the safety and security of the people.

He also directed the SWADHI health private limited, also a service provider of the scheme to monitor, support, and assist the insured persons to avail the facilities.

During the course of the programme, two employee beneficiaries were also distributed a token of Su-Swastha Health Card by the Chief Minister.