Sub-K launches SARTHI, a Digital Finance Platform That Provides Financial Services to India’s Underbanked

Sub-K IMPACT Solutions Ltd. (formerly known as BASIX Sub-K iTransactions Limited), India’s leading fintech company focused on financial inclusion, announced today the launch of a new digital finance platform, Sub-K SARTHI, coinciding with the company’s 10-year anniversary. Aimed at making financial services more accessible and affordable, the new platform enables underbanked customers to unlock credit, insurance, investments, and other financial products.

Sub-K brings financial tools to underserved businesses in India, using a large agent network to reach entrepreneurs in rural areas who lack access to traditional banks. SARTHI will help Sub-K reach even more underserved micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) by providing entrepreneurs with all the tools they need to effectively manage and grow their businesses. SARTHI (Seamless Advanced Resourceful Tech-driven Hybrid Interface) is a fintech platform that will offer products such as MSME credit, digital micro-loan, gold loan, health insurance, and micro-investment. Sub-K aims to expand the product suite to a full range of loan, insurance and investment products.

Customers will be able to access products on the SARTHI platform through Sub-K’s staff and agents or on their own devices. SARTHI’s programming is integrated with financial service providers and third-party partners to provide customers with more choices and quick processing. In the future, Sub-K plans to enable a complete end-to-end digital journey for its target customers who are traditionally underserved by the formal financial system.

Sub-K MD and CEO, Sasidhar N. Thumuluri says, “We are very pleased to announce the launch of Sub-K SARTHI on our 10th anniversary. This platform marks a major milestone in our digital transformation journey. We genuinely believe that the future is digital, and we are committed to bringing a large number of the excluded population into the mainstream by effectively leveraging the power of fintech. Thanks to our founder’s audacious vision and investors’ confidence and support, we are now more ready than ever to build a world-class institution in the service of the nation.”

SARTHI was developed with advisory services provided by non-profit Accion through a global partnership between Accion and Mastercard that aims to power micro and small businesses to successfully operate in, and benefit from, the digital economy, leading to greater financial inclusion, economic growth and job creation. Through this partnership, Accion has worked with Sub-K since 2018, helping understand client needs, designing the concept for the platform, and developing operating processes, technology architecture, credit methodology and risk models.

“Sub-K’s proven commitment to reaching last-mile customers, their expansive reach through their agent network and bank partnerships, and their demonstrated embrace of digital technologies made them an ideal partner for our efforts with Mastercard to help micro-businesses benefit from the digital economy. The launch of this platform is an important milestone in that effort. It will ultimately provide more customers and businesses with access to a broader range of timely, convenient financial products to meet their needs,” said Victoria White, Managing Director of Accion Global Advisory Solutions.

“Small businesses are the backbone of the Indian economy; adoption of digital technologies will bring them into the formal economy enabling access to affordable credit, build operational efficiencies and plug into global supply chain opportunities. Analyses indicate that SMEs can see their revenues increase by up to one-third with such technology adoption. We’re delighted that our partnership with Accion is supporting the expansion of Sub-K’s efforts. These new initiatives are vital if we are to build a more inclusive digital economy,” said Michael Froman, vice chairman and president, Strategic Growth at Mastercard.

Sub-K is also receiving risk management and marketing support from Nordic Microfinance Initiative (NMI) to ensure that the SARTHI platform can reach the consumers, small businesses, and financial institutions that can benefit from it, with adequate controls in place. Related activities will include the deployment of risk tools, an advanced call centre solution and enhancements to Sub-K’s agent management system.

“With the SARTHI platform, Sub-K’s consistent client-centric approach has once again materialized as innovative services for the underserved. NMI is proud to be both an investor in Sub-K, and through our Technical Assistance facility, a partner in the actual development of the platform,” said Arthur Sletteberg, Managing Director at NMI.