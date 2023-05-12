Suba Group of Hotels launches ‘Clarion Hotel’, Dehradun

Suba Group of Hotels, a master franchisee of Choice Hotels India has marked another milestone in Dehradun with the launch of ‘Clarion Hotel’ formally known as Clarks Collection Dehradun. The property is easily accessible by road, rail, and air via Dehradun airport and is conveniently located in the centre of Dehradun. The hotel is relatively close to a number of well-known tourist attractions, such as the Rajaji National Park, the Buddha Temple, Mussoorie, Sahastradhara, the Malsi Zoo, and the Tapkeshwar Temple.

Announcing the opening, Mansur Mehta, Managing Director, Suba Group of Hotels, said, “We are delighted to launch Clarion Hotel in the heart of Dehradun, at the picturesque state of Uttrakhand. Lying in the foothills of the Himalayas, Dehradun is a soothing retreat which can be visited at any time of the year. The city attracts a large slice of visitors for adventure, leisure, and pilgrimage from across the world. The region is also rapidly emerging as an investment destination for Food Processing, Floriculture & Horticulture, and Information & Technology. We look forward to welcoming guests by offering them our signature hospitality”.

“The opening of the Clarion Hotel in Dehradun allows us to further establish our presence in North India. The full-service hotel with all the luxurious amenities is the best choice for leisure travellers, single travellers, business travellers, etc. Its our goal to keep expanding across the country’s most popular tourist destinations.” said, Mubeen Mehta, CEO, Suba Group of Hotels.

“Suba Group of Hotels has been one of the fastest-growing hospitality chains in India. We are delighted to partner with Clarion Hotels brand as it is renowned for offering impeccable hospitality services across the globe. We are optimistic that we will now see a great degree of acceptance among our esteemed guests traveling to this region.” said Vidit Garg, Managing Director, Clarion Hotel, Dehradun.

“Clarion Hotel, Dehradun offers top-notch amenities, including 27 Spacious Rooms, a Restaurant, Bar, Banquet Hall & a Party Lawn along with a Salon & Spa. All rooms are Air Conditioned and are equipped with LED TVs with Cable, Free WIFI Access, Limited Hours Room Service, Tea Coffee Kettle in each room, Hair Dryer, 24X7 Hot & Cold Running Water, Safe Locker, Mini-Fridge, Complimentary water, Telephone etc. The facilities at the hotel include 24-hour room service, a travel desk, car parking, and laundry services”, said Chandrakant Shetty, COO, Suba Group of Hotels.

Hosting wedding events at the Clarion Hotel can be a wonderful experience. The versatile event space can meet all of your requirements, whether you’re planning a large celebration or a small get-together. A group of highly professional staff is committed to giving you exceptional service and making your event a success.

Guests can enjoy a magnificent culinary journey at Tipsy Alley a unique and immersive dining space at Clarion Hotel that offers a diverse menu of delicious cuisine and a selection of carefully crafted cocktails, all served with a stylish and sophisticated vibe.

Suba Hotels caters to modern travellers by offering an exceptional stay experience, first-rate services, and first-rate facilities at affordable prices. Each of the properties features opulent rooms as well as numerous banqueting and food and beverage facilities. All major metro areas, including tier 1 and tier 2 cities, are served by the company. Elegant and spacious rooms, exciting venues for weddings, events, and exhibitions, and a fantastic dining experience at renowned restaurants are all available at all of their facilities.”