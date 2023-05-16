Suba Group of Hotels Launches ‘click Hotel Tulian’, Katra

Suba Group of Hotels owned Click Hotels, an owned Indian Hotel Brand has marked another milestone in the holy abode of Maa Vaishno Devi – Katra with the launch of ‘CLICK HOTEL TULIAN’ in a picturesque region of Jammu & Kashmir. It is estimated that an average of approx. 25K – to 30K people visit Vaishno Devi Katra on a daily basis. This hotel is easily accessed by Road, Rail, and Air via Jammu Airport. Some of the prominent tourist destinations including Vaishno Devi Bhawan and Patnitop are located in close proximity to the hotel.

Announcing the opening, Mansur Mehta, Managing Director, Suba Group of Hotels, said, “We are delighted to launch CLICK HOTEL TULIAN in the holy place of Maa Vaishno Devi, Katra. With the launch of Click Hotel Tulian, we look forward to serving all pilgrims, leisure tourists along with new-age travelers, who look forward to a modern & quality stay. Click Hotel Tulian perfectly epitomizes the Click Hotel by Suba brand standards along with the brand’s core values of offering – Hi-Quality Bed & Breakfast and Broadband (WIFI), immaculate service and unparalleled hospitality”.

“We are pleased to expand our footprints in Jammu & Kashmir, India with the launch of Click Hotel Tulian in Katra. This is our second hotel with Tulian Hotels & Resort Group. This full-service hotel with all contemporary elements is ideal for Religious & Leisure Guests along with new age and group travelers. It is our endeavor to continue to penetrate our reach across popular destinations across the country by offering Standard quality Stay facilities.” said, Mubeen Mehta, CEO, Suba Group of Hotels.

Click Hotel Tulian, Katra features contemporary yet modern accommodation via 37 Executive & Family Rooms, an in-house coffee shop – CINNAMON: mainly serving all Veg Indian Cuisine along In-Room Dining for dining options, efficient service and a comprehensive range of guest facilities to ensure a pleasant stay for the guests.

Click Hotel Tulian, Katra is one of the finest affordable luxury hotels in Katra. This hotel is located in the heart of the holy town, close to the main shrine board office. It is in close proximity to Banganga – the point from where the ascend commences and easily accessible to the Heli-Ticket Counter, making it a perfect destination for pilgrims who prefer a stay closer to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi temple and Katra railway station.

“With the Launch of Click Hotel Tulian, Katra we wish to offer Click Hotel’s standard format of Stay Experiences to all our regular Suba Patrons and especially the new age travelers who look forward to enjoying quality stay, best shower experience along with hi-speed Wifi at dynamic stay charges.” said Abinash Ashok, VP, Suba Group of Hotels. “As a hotel partner, we are proud to associate with Suba Group of Hotels, and the main reason to opt for CLICK HOTEL is the brand acceptance among new-age travelers along with frequent visitors to Katra. This is our second association after experiencing a successful working association with Click Hotel Tulian @ Srinagar. We are extremely happy with the Click Hotel’s successful business module which is well supported by their Regional Sales offices across India and enjoys high acceptance among its regular patrons. With this launch we believe our association will further strengthen and add value to business and occupancy.” said (Pankaj, Gundeep, Mir & Balkirat) Partners – Tulian Hotels.

Each of the properties boasts luxurious rooms with a host of banqueting and F&B facilities. Suba Hotels serves modern travelers by providing a distinctive stay experience, outstanding quality services, and exceptional facilities at competitive pricing. The company has footprints in all major metros, including tier 1 and tier 2 cities. All of their facilities provide elegant and large rooms, exciting locations for holding weddings, events, and exhibitions, and a fantastic dining experience at iconic restaurants.