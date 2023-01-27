Submarine Pens Launches Its Latest Range of Coffee Pens in five different models

27 January 2023, New Delhi: Submarine Pens, home to the finest writing instruments and currently featuring over 5 models, never shies from surprising its customers. This time, Submarine Pens’ new Coffee Pen is a COFFEE TREAT (literally!) for its patrons to powerfully express themselves.

This one-of-a-kind collection comes in five modern styles and emits the passion, finesse, and amazing quality that let one relate to the enjoyment of being in a café. As they write with the new Coffee Pen from Submarine, customers can sense the aroma of the coffee beans.

Mr. Shalin Gandhi, Managing Director, of Submarine Pens said, “We are extremely confident that our customers will love the new Coffee pen collection by Submarine. The sleek, dramatic shape, the exotic coffee aroma, and the instantly recognisable brown that gleams off its surface make it the ideal gifting and branding solution. The pen can also have a personalised name and brand etched on it”

The Coffee Pen collection includes a number of modes, such as Americano, Cappuccino, Mocha, Espresso, Latte & Macchiato. You can buy the Submarine coffee pen collection very soon at Archies gallery, top A+ Stores, & online retail. So the next time you’re frantically jotting down notes, you can take a break for a moment of relaxation and take a good, long whiff of your coffee-scented pen.