Subscribe to the official car of ICC World Cup, Nissan KICKS, on Zoomcar

The ICC World Cup 2019 may have come to a resounding end, but there is still a chance for every user to emerge as the ultimate winner and walk home with the official car of the tournament, Nissan KICKS. Zoomcar, India’s only Shared Subscription Platform announced the availability of Nissan KICKS.

The latest development brings the discerning users an intelligent way of owning the intelligent SUV, by simply subscribing to it and enjoying shared subscription benefits. The development also follows suit with Zoomcar’s association with the leading OEM brands like TATA Motors, Mahindra and Mahindra, and Volkswagen, with other associations lined up.

It doesn’t come as a surprise that OEMs are now driving into Shared Subscription Mobility, understanding the tectonic shift happening in the space of personal ownership of vehicles. Users today are more inclined to enjoy a hassle-free access to ownership via subscription instead of having to deal with the entire trouble and cost of ownership, married with the benefits of offsetting their subscription fee by fractional sharing.

Commenting on the latest development, Greg Moran, Co-Founder & CEO of Zoomcar, said, “The shared subscription model is a huge success with today’s customer, providing them with great comfort, convenience, and ultimate freedom. Also, we see more and more of our customers inclined towards lifestyle cars, next in line after Polo is the recent addition of Nissan KICKS . We are parallelly experiencing a surge in interest from OEMs every passing day, to have a structured strategic partnership with our unique model offering.

Zoomcar in a strategic partnership with Volkswagen, launched its iconic model Polo for shared subscription, which was completely subscribed within the first 48-hours of the announcement. Interested users should act fast, as there is a limited number of subscriptions available for Nissan KICKS.