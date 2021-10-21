Suburban Diagnostics expands presence with a new center at Kemps Corner

Mumbai: Suburban Diagnostics, a leading Indian brand of diagnostic centres, has added a new location in the city of Mumbai. This new center, located at Om Chambers, Kemps Corner in South Mumbai offers pathology and non-pathology services. Suburban Diagnostics is accredited by eminent national and international bodies – National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) and College of American Pathologists (CAP) who ensure that labs follow stringent quality protocols set up by these bodies. This, in turn, ensures superior quality of infrastructure, equipment, processes and people at all the Network Laboratories of Suburban Diagnostics.

The new centre at Om Chambers in Kemps Corner is the 90th location of the diagnostics labs chain in Mumbai and is equipped to conduct major pathology tests and check-ups including Clinical Chemistry, Hemato-Pathology, Flow Cytometry, Histopathology, Cytopathology, Serology, Clinical Pathology, Microbiology and Molecular Pathology. Non-pathology services like TMT, USG, ECG, Spirometry, X-Ray and 2D ECHO will be available at the new center too.

“It has always been our priority to provide a comprehensive medical diagnostics range which encompasses all the diagnostic needs that our patrons may have. With this added center we look forward to serving South Mumbai, better by making ourselves more accessible,” says Mr. Sushant Kinra, COO of Suburban Diagnostics.

Suburban Diagnostics has emerged as a leader in home healthcare with its extensive reach, well trained technicians and the availability of online reports. They also provide services like pre-employment check-ups, on-site health check-ups and health talks as a part of their corporate health program. The brand was amongst the first private labs to be authorized by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to conduct COVID-19 RT-PCR testing in India having completed testing over 15 lakh+ COVID-19 patients till date and has played a pivotal role in the country’s effort to tackle the virus.