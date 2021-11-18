Success Gyan’s Trainer Growth Summit to Demystify Becoming A World Class Coach

November 18, 2021: Calling all aspiring and existing trainers, coaches, and infopreneurs, Success Gyan’s upcoming four-hour Trainer Growth Summit (TGS) on November 20, 2021 (Saturday) is an exclusive opportunity for India’s training and coaching community to hear from five globally acclaimed trainers including Master of Masters and ‘Rich Dad’ Advisor of Robert Kiyosaki, Blair Singer.

The event is designed specifically for trainers and coaches and promises to be of tremendous value if one is a trainer or coach regardless of their domain or the experience. The session is a must-attend for aspiring trainers and coaches.

The trainers include Blair Singer, a world-renowned speaker, the bestselling author of ‘Little Voice Mastery’, ‘SalesDogs’ and ‘Team Code of Honor’, whose training has helped multi-national organizations, entrepreneurs, and sales professionals increase their sales 15-85% in just 6 weeks; Siddharth Rajsekar, India’s leading info-marketing expert, who has trained 20,000+ business owners and has personally built a community of 10000+ experts within 25 months; Thaddeus Lawrence, a speaker, trainer, author, and founder of Runaway Success Learning Practice, also known for successfully completing 1,000 kilometers in a footrace through the hottest, coldest, windiest and driest deserts on earth.

Also speaking would be Puja Puneet, India’s #1 life designer, founder-CEO of Life by Design and author of ‘Unlocking the Golden Cage’; and Rajiv Talreja, India’s leading business coach, author of bestselling “Lead or Bleed: How entrepreneurs and corporate leaders can stop fire-fighting and start accelerating performance and profits.” All the featured trainers have impacted thousands of lives across the corporate and entrepreneurial spectrum

The summit promises a deep dive into the training and coaching industry, demystifying the journey to the top by industry experts who have done it for themselves and have empowered thousands to do the same.

Participants stand to gain an understanding of what it takes to become a world-class trainer, how to convert your knowledge into a profitable business model and the blueprint to create a most successful business model for your training and coaching. It is an opportunity to meet, connect and grow with a community of trainers and coaches under the tutelage of some of the world’s best trainers.

Surendran J, Founder and CEO, Success Gyan, says: “The world is in the midst of an educational revolution and the training and coaching industry is witnessing an unprecedented explosion and is set to be a billion dollar industry in the near future. With trainers and coaches blooming in every nook and corner of the country, the Trainer Growth Summit is extremely important for the community to connect, learn, grow and transform together, and we are excited to host it.”

Trainer Growth Summit takes place on Saturday, November 20, from 9:00 am to 12:30 pm.

Register for free at https://trainergrowthsummit.com/ .

About Success Gyan

Launched in 2012, Success Gyan is one of India’s top training platforms that was built with an aim to inspire, empower and encourage people to transform their lives with world class education and training in all key fields of life like Personal Development, Business Acceleration, Career Upgradation, Financial Management and many more.