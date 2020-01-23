Success Party of Nation Supermodel!

Dancing till the wee hours, recent evening at Playboy Club, Hotel Samrat was indeed unforgettable as it was an occasion of success party of a first of its kind unique fashion pageant ‘Nation Supermodel’ organized by Havelock Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. It was one hell of a night filled with glamour, fun and some dhamaal as the show organizers Ms. Shruti Shrivastava and Mr. Tabish Khan didn’t miss a chance to make it even more special.

With the great selection of scrumptious snacks and drinks, it made for the perfect evening. The winners, Organisers and many other renowned personalities were present at the grand success event among whom were Lakshmi Narayan Tripathi, Aryan pasha, Fashion Choreographer Jagnoor Aneja and designer Vipin Aggarwal to name a few.