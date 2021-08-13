Success Story of Lapinoz in Delhi: Hot and Fresh Pizza In Minutes

When it comes to snacks and fast food, the very thing that comes to everyone’s mind is pizza. In the last few years, pizza has garnered huge popularity in the Indian subcontinent. There are several companies out there who are all about serving pizzas to the crowd.

One such popular brand that emerged from Chandigarh is La’Pinoz. This brand has changed the way pizzas are made and has created its niche in the market where everyone is looking for high-quality freshly made pizzas.

Recently they have expanded and have reached the Capital of India, Delhi. They are currently planning to open 50 plus stores in Delhi. They have opened their restaurants in Dwarka, Kamla Nagar, Vikaspuri, Rajouri Garden, Laxmi Nagar, Karkardooma, Rohini, Paschim Vihar, Ashok Vihar, Satya Niketan, New Friends Colony, Lajpat Nagar etc. The success story of La’Pinoz in Delhi is now making headlines.