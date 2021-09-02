SuccessStory of Lapinoz in Delhi: Hot and Fresh Pizza In Minutes

When it comes to snacks and fast food, the very thing that comes to everyone’s mind is pizzas. In the last few years, pizza has garnered huge popularity in the Indian subcontinent. There are several companies out there who are all about serving pizzas to the crowd.

One such popular brand that emerged from Chandigarh is La’pinoz. This brand has changed the way pizzas are made and has created its niche in the market where everyone is looking for high-quality freshly made pizzas.

Recently they have expanded and have reached to the Capital of India, Delhi. They are currently planning to open 50 plus stores in Delhi. They have opened their restaurants in Dwarka, Kamla Nagar, Vikaspuri, Rajouri Garden, Laxmi Nagar, Karkardooma, Rohini, Paschim Vihar, Ashok Vihar, Satya Niketan, New Friends Colony, Lajpat Nagar etc. The success story of lapinoz in Delhi is now making headlines.

About La’Pinoz

In 2011, Chandigarh-based Sanam Kapoor thought of opening a place to serve fresh pizzas for pizza lovers. He is a pizza lover who saw that not many places around the subcontinent serve a great deal of variety in terms of toppings and freshness in the bread.

He went around, researched about pizzas, and learned as much as he could. Then after coming back, he started his pizza restaurant and named it La’Pinoz. In the last few years, La’Pinoz has spread its wings and has created popularity among pizza lovers, both young and old. Currently, the restaurant is established in around 200+ cities across India and we’re going international soon.

La’Pinoz is also counted as one of the leading names by many brands and has been bestowed in their top lists and awards. Times food has bestowed the best quality service award to the La’Pinoz 4 times in a row. Many restaurant reviewers, TOI, Shoutlo, and Indian Express, have also put La’Pinoz in their best restaurant to serve pizza list.

No matter what happens, pizza will always be there for you, thick and thin, and when it’s pizza it is La pinoz. La’Pinoz is spreading their base to Delhi, that means people in Delhi can now easily reach out and get their favourite pizzas made on the spot. One can enjoy some of the most popular pizza options or can get some customized pizzas made for themselves.