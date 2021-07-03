Suguna Daily Fressh provides Safe & Hygienic Chicken

Bengaluru, 3rd July, 2021: Pandemic has taken a toll on our daily lifestyle and diet. A clean, hygienic diet is important in preventing Covid-19. The World Health Organization (WHO) has suggested that boosting the body’s immune system is essential for being fit. For this, the body needs the right amount of vitamins, proteins, minerals, fibre and antioxidants.

Consuming chicken and eggs have proven to have best possible results as the protein-rich food helps in strengthening the muscles and building stamina.

Suguna Daily Fressh – The retail arm of India’s largest and most trusted company and a pioneer in poultry farming, Suguna Foods Pvt Ltd, provides high quality and hygienic chicken and eggs now in your neighbourhood. With hygiene playing a key role, Suguna chicken is cleaned, processed and packed with utmost care and is available for purchase as whole chicken, drumstick, curry cut, boneless breast along with marinated options like lollipop, drumstick that are ready to heat-and-eat meal. The retail stores also provide Value Added Eggs supplemented with particular nutrients such as Omega 3 fatty acids, Selenium, vitamins, and minerals that provides customers with not only nutritional value but also particular functional benefits.

All the retail outlets offer processed chicken as per globally recognized standards. The chicken is processed in a state-of-art processing plant which is FSSC 22000 certified and FSSAI compliant to ensure highest quality of products. The storage unit efficiently maintains an optimal temperature, allowing the products to remain fresh. Precision machines cut the pre-cleaned chicken, allowing for quick and efficient servicing. The chicken is halal chopped, cleaned, and portioned in sanitary circumstances, with no human intervention.

Before being certified for shipping, each batch is subjected to stringent quality control testing. Shop your favourites from your nearest Suguna Daily Fressh outlet through Swiggy, Zomato.