Suguna Eggs are Now Delfrez Eggs

Bengaluru 12th February 2022: Suguna Foods Pvt Ltd, India’s largest poultry company, offers a variety of premium quality eggs that are now available as Delfrez Eggs. The company offers one-of-a-kind eggs to their consumers that are enriched with nutrients and vitamins. The all-new Delfrez provides four types of value-added speciality eggs, each fortified with unique vitamins and nutrients like Omega 3 fatty acids, Selenium, Vitamins, and minerals that offer high nutritional value but also specific functional benefits to the consumer.

Delfrez eggs are designed to provide individuals of all age groups and people with health-related ailments with specially designed egg variants that will help in their well-being and help provide a balanced diet. The value-added egg variants are as follows:

● Delfrez Active enriched with DHA for lactating mothers and growing children.

● Delfrez Heart enriched with Omega 3 for improving macro and microvascular function for adults and working professionals.

● Delfrez Sharp is enriched with Carotenoids for teenagers, working professionals, and fitness enthusiasts that strengthen eyesight and prevent age-related macular degeneration.

● Delfrez Energy is enriched with Vitamin D to improve the immune system and strengthen the bones.

These eggs include all vital elements such as amino acids, omega-3 fatty acids, selenium, vitamin B2, vitamin B12, folic acid, and iron, making them one of the top sources of choline. Incorporating eggs into one’s daily diet provides necessary nutrients that are beneficial for weight management and the prevention of a host of health concerns. The eggs contain the appropriate sort of fat, which aids in brain function and allows for muscle building.

Delfrez value-added eggs are available at all leading General Trade Outlets, Supermarkets and Suguna Delfrez own retail stores across the country. They are also available on Swiggy, Instamart, Groffers