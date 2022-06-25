Suguna Foods Conducts Suguna Bandhan Suppliers meet

Bengaluru, June 2022: Suguna foods, India’s leading poultry conglomerate organized “Suguna Bandhan”, a suppliers meet in Hoskote, Bangalore on 22nd June 2022. The event saw participation of over 35+ suppliers who were given training and industry perspective on primary feed sources like soya, grains and alternate poultry options. The programme featured distinguished speakers who educated participants on product quality compliance and the stringent standards used by Suguna Foods to offer high-quality goods.