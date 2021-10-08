Suguna Foods reiterates the importance of eggs as a rich source of nutrition on World Egg Day

Bengaluru 08th October, 2021: World Egg Day is observed across the globe to remind people of the health benefits and nutritional value eggs bring to the diet.Eggs, apart from being an extremely versatile cooking ingredient used in a variety of sweet and savoury dishes, are also incredibly nutritious and packed full of vitamins and minerals. This nutrient dense food is rich in protein and has the essential amino acids.

Suguna Foods Private Limited, India’s largest poultry enterprise, offers four varieties of value-added specialty eggs, each fortified with specific vitamins, and nutrients to help maintain a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle for people of all age groups and health conditions.

“By offering various types of egg categories, we want to make sure that our consumers’ nutritional needs are supported, regardless of the age and lifestyle,” said a spokesperson from Suguna Foods Pvt Ltd. “We achieve differentiation in nutritional composition by feeding hens with meticulously curated feed so that the intended nutrients are absorbed by the eggs.”

The four categories of eggs that Suguna Foods offer are Active, Heart, Pro and Vitamin D.

Suguna Active is designed specifically for children, adults, pregnant women, lactating mothers and for those who have an active lifestyle and require additional nutrition.

Suguna Heart eggs are designed for health conscious people who prefer a low cholesterol egg combined with the benefits of Omega 3 and Vitamin E for longevity and a healthy heart.

Suguna Pro is a value-added, farm fresh egg that is rich in proteins and vitamins. The enrichment is done by giving special natural feed to the hens that are maintained in Suguna’s bio-security certified farms. The egg absorbs the nutrient properties from the hen’s diet.

Suguna Vitamin D is for all age groups and for those who have an active lifestyle and require additional nutrition.