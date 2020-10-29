Sukhbir Singh to endorse Language Curry as its brand ambassador

Language Curry, Gurgaon based emerging popular regional language learning app today announces Sukhbir Singh, India’s most celebrated Punjabi musician and singer as its brand ambassador. Sukhbir would be endorsing the “language Curry brand” and promoting it across social media platforms for a vast Indian and global audience.

Language Curry is emerging as the popular language learning app to learn Indian languages that connect well with the Indian culture. The app has learners from over 150 countries and is witnessing the incremental growth of 500% in the last 6 months. Language curry roped in Sukhbir Singh also fondly known as “Prince of Bhangra” as both shares synergies in terms of their love for Indian culture.

Subkbir is a multilingual himself, he is fluent in 5 languages and can sing in 10 languages, and shares the passion to connect people world over to the rich Indian culture through languages and music. Alongside the brand partnership, Sukhbir will also be seen singing and talking in the different languages he is fluent in to express his respect and passion for Indian regional languages.

Commenting on the partnership, Aneesha Jyoti, Co-founder, Language Curry said , We are excited to have Sukhbir on board, his popularity extends beyond India and Indians. When Sukhbir agreed to endorse the brand it was a “Gal Ban Gayi” moment for us. He is a perfect face to represents Language curry as we scale up and we are confident that through this valuable partnership, we will be able to expand our reach and popularity amongst the learners across the world” she further added.

Commenting on the brand partnership, Sukhbir Singh Said, I am proud to be associated with Language Curry as the company’s vision to take Indian Languages and Culture global is very close to my heart. I have personally been learning Sanskrit from the Language Curry app and I vouch that they have made language learning effective and fun

Language Curry currently operates in over 7 languages with users in over 150 Countries. Since the app launch in July 2019, the app has over 160K downloads. Majority of the downloads are from India, where Urban Migrants and other language enthusiasts are learning a different regional language for work or relationships. NRI’s, expats, tourists and global learners also are learning to speak Hindi and other languages through the app.

Interestingly Sanskrit is the most learnt language on the app as various around the world consider Sanskrit as a connect to various scriptures and the root of most Indian languages. What makes Language Curry unique than any other language learning app in the world is that the language learning incorporates respective cultural integration, so if you are learning Kannada you will be introduced to various aspects of Karnataka’s culture – food, music, places and slangs! The Gurgaon based company was co-founded by Aneesha Jyoti, Vatsala Sharma and Puneet Singh. The co-founders all have prior experience in the Education sectors and share a common passion of spreading Indian culture globally.