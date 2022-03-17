Sumit Woods Director Mr. Bhushan Nemlekar receives ‘Saavali Samman’ from Hon. Shri. Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Governor Of Maharashtra

Mumbai, March 17, 2022: Mr. Bhushan Nemlekar, Director of one of India’s leading developers Sumit Woods Limited has been conferred upon the prestigious ‘Saavali Samman’ (Award) at the hands of Hon. Shri. Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Governor Of Maharashtra at a special event – ‘Jaagar’ – organised by Pallavi Foundation and Swamiraj Prakashan in Mumbai. The Award commemorated iconic personalities who contributed to Maharashtra’s social development.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Bhushan Nemlekar, Director, Sumit Woods Limited said, “I am honored to receive such a prestigious Award at the hands of the Honourable Governor of Maharashtra. It is indeed an inspiration for me to continue my efforts to address the homebuyers’ concerns across the state, especially for the underprivileged section of society. Behind all the achievements, every member at Sumit Parivaar has been a strong backbone since the beginning. I would like to extend my gratitude to all their hard work as a team that made it possible for us to reach such great heights of success today.”

The Saavali Samman has recognized Mr. Nemlekar’s constant efforts to address the homebuyers’ concerns especially regarding the dilapidated buildings. His vision is to rejuvenate Mumbai as the most preferred city to be known for restoring the skyline with successful redeveloped housing projects in near future. Also, his noble contribution towards the construction workers was notable while there was a daily surge in Covid 19 cases in Maharashtra. He has provided proper accommodation to the labourers at the sites and conducted regular health check-ups and vaccination awareness programs for them. Hon. Governor commemorated Mr. Bhushan Nemlekar’s relentless efforts and appreciated his passionate drive to support homebuyers and construction workers.

This Award has recognized efforts of the people from diverse sectors facilitated by Governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshyari for their model work done towards social development of the country.