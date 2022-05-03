Sumit Woods Limited presents exclusive Akshaya Tritiya offers

Mumbai, May 2022: Sumit woods, one of Mumbai’s well known real estate developers has announced exclusive Akshaya Tritiya offers for their potential buyers which is basically a Flexi payment plan on their project Sumit Atulyam in Matunga West which is specially designed to ease the financial burden on the homebuyers. It will allow the customer to pay 25% of the total cost now, 25% in the next 6 months, and the pending 50% on possession. The offers are for a limited period of time only, so one should grab them as soon as possible.

Akshaya Tritiya brings good fortune and success, this day usually sees people obtaining or investing in gold and property with a major inclination towards real estate purchases.

Mr. Bhushan Nemlekar, Director, Sumit Woods Limited said “Post withdrawal of the stamp duty benefit by the government of Maharashtra, the real estate sector is expecting a strong demand during this year’s Akshaya Tritiya. The developers are also prepared with new launches infused with luring offers, benefits, and discounts. This all the more gives homebuyers more options to choose from. The positive sentiments of the homebuyers this Akshaya Tritiya shall keep the sales momentum going upward.”

Sumit Woods Limited have taken up slum rehabilitation and redevelopment projects in the city, transforming not just the city’s landscape but also the lives of thousands who live under the clutches of poverty. The developer creates lifestyle-enhancing, eco-friendly benchmarks that provide comfort and convenience to the community at large.