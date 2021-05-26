Summer Essentials from Escaro Royale

Escaro Royale, India’s leading premium footwear brand, is showcasing shoes that every man should have in his summer wardrobe. In today’s nation, where you have a plethora of choices, The basics and staples are still the standouts of all the options; they never go out of style.

Summer essentials provide a wide range of footwear for a range of functions. They are available in a variety of sizes and forms, as well as at a fair price, and can meet the needs of a wide range of consumers. After all, shoes are an important part of any outfit; the right footwear will easily make or break your look.

It’s important to have the right shoes on hand to complete and compliment every outfit. a shoe for any occasion from errand running to hosting a formal gala.

We need a pair of trendy shoes that perfectly match our whole ensemble. That is versatile and can be worn with everything to better our appearance and give us a good attitude. Escaro Royale’s handcrafted luxury footwear have chic and fashionable ranges, making it a gift in disguise.

The summer essentials features some of Escaro Royale’s most distinctive and relaxed designs, as well as hand-selected craftsmanship:

1. Houston Black Sneakers

“Houston, we have a Winner”. Yes, the masterfully crafted Houston sneaker from Escaro Royale is a prized winner. The exquisite contrast of colors and textures create a spectacular visual appeal.

  • Cemented Construction – Outer sole is directly Pasted to The Upper
  • Sole – Italian Rubber Sole
  • Upper Material – FULL GRAIN Argentinian Rare White Crust 1.8 Gauge Leather
  • Lining – French Sheepskin Leather Lining
  • Closure – Lace up
  • Country of Origin – Designed in Milan, Italy, Made in India
  • Toe Shape – Round
  • Warranty – 6 months manufacturer warranty for manufacturing defects in stitching, pasting and material quality like cracking of leather or sole.

Price :- 8999/-

2. Mooney Patina Brown Oxford Shoes

Escaro Royale brown medallion oxfords for men are accentuated with punches, medallions and deep burnishing – while elevating the design appetite of those who appreciate finer things in life.

  • Blake Stiched – Outer sole is directly stitched to the insole
  • Sole – Leather Sole
  • Upper Material – FULL GRAIN Argentinian Rare White Crust 1.8 Gauge Leather
  • Lining – French Sheepskin Leather Lining
  • Closure – Lace up
  • Country of Origin – Designed in Milan, Italy, Made in India
  • Toe Shape – Round
  • Warranty – 6 months manufacturer warranty for manufacturing defects in stitching, pasting and material quality like cracking of leather or sole.

Price :- 7999/-

For more information, you can reach out https://www.escaro.in/

